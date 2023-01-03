According to CMi Global Metrology Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 15.75 Bn By 2030, At 6.10% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Metrology Market was at US$ 9.5 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 15.75 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6.10% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Metrology Market was estimated at USD 9.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 15.75 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.10% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights