Smart Group Experts Helps Drive Over $4 Million in Revenue for Colorado Solar Company
Smart Group Experts leverages innovative lead-generation technology to boost its clients’ leads and profits
Our mission is to help increase a company's exposure and ROI by generating quality leads.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Group Experts, a leading technology company that delivers quality solar leads to companies across the nation, today shared the success of its one of its Colorado solar clients. Leveraging Smart Group Experts' cutting-edge lead-generation technology, the client maximized their lead-generation opportunities and generated more than $4 million in revenue in 2022.
The client's success adds to the mounting evidence that consumer demand for solar energy is growing. With the recent passage of a new climate bill, lucrative tax breaks for those implementing solar technology, and ever-rising energy costs, homeowners are expected to increasingly turn to solar energy to lower their energy bills and move toward more sustainable forms of energy.
The Smart Group Experts team leverages its deep expertise in solar lead generation to deliver a pipeline of high-converting leads to help companies maximize their return on investment. Through careful analysis and strategic planning, Smart Group Experts identifies potential leads and provides them with tailored solutions to meet their specific needs.
Businesses across a wide range of industries can maximize their pipelines with Smart Group Experts' cutting-edge lead generation technology. Smart Group Experts’ lead generation process is fast and effective. Leads are collected from various online channels through which consumers express interest in installing solar panels or other solar products (or other products), and the resulting follow-ups are customized to fit the client's needs and requirements.
"Our mission is to help increase a company's exposure and ROI by generating quality leads,” said Norman Quizon, founder of Smart Group Experts. “We also strive to make the process as quick and simple as possible for our clients, which includes offering a consultation on how our system works, so clients are fully educated and ready to start receiving and acting on leads in their niche.”
