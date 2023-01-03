MindLAB Neuroscience Launches Brain-Based Coaching and Counseling

Today, Dr. Sydney Ceruto, founder of MindLAB Neuroscience, announced she is launching a unique and proprietary Brain-Based Coaching and Counseling program.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MindLAB Neuroscience, a leading provider of innovative services for self-improvement, is excited to announce the launch of its Brain-Based Coaching and Counseling program. This cutting-edge approach, rooted in contemporary neuroscience and aligned with the principles of positive psychology, helps clients achieve transformational change in areas such as emotional intelligence, focus, confidence, people skills, and decision-making.

"I founded MindLab Neuroscience nearly 23 years ago with one mission," said Dr. Sydney Ceruto, Founder of MindLAB Neuroscience. "That mission was to debunk traditional and antiquated methods used in therapy and create an approach that integrates our brain's natural ability to change with customizable programs that are created for the client or couples' exact needs and goals and offer an enormous amount of in-between session support, so we are always moving in a forward trajectory."

With the addition of the Brain-Based Coaching and Counseling program, Dr. Ceruto aims to facilitate positive change by first improving and understanding each client's specific thinking patterns or cognition. By starving off old patterns that are no longer beneficial and diligently creating new, more advantageous ways of thinking, emoting, and behaving, clients can break out of the hardwired autopilot that our brains favor and move into more conscious thought and deliberate action, embedding new and positive habits for long-lasting change.

The Brain-Based Coaching and Counseling program is available immediately to clients nationwide and internationally. It includes brain-based neural rewiring and creates an environment conducive to new insight and deep thinking about the topics that matter most to each client.

"In a focused and motivated effort to progress your goals, we create the space to think deeply and differently about the topics that matter most to you and in the way most appropriate for you and your brain," said Dr. Ceruto. "As a result, you will develop greater self-awareness and a deeper appreciation of your circumstances, challenges/opportunities, and achieve your goals far quicker than any other program available today."

MindLAB Neuroscience is dedicated to helping clients resolve issues, produce better results, release past traumas, and work through anxiety, depression, and lack of self-confidence. For more information on MindLAB Neuroscience and the Brain-Based Coaching and Counseling program, please visit mindlabneuroscience.com.