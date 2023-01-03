BOARD MEMBER AND FORMER AMBASSADOR CARMEN SYLVAIN AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
The DCRO certificate in risk governance is an amazingly comprehensive, insightful, and forward-looking program of courses.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Carmen Sylvain of Montreal, Canada.
Carmen is a corporate director and former Canadian Ambassador with 30 years of combined public and private sector experience in foreign affairs, international trade, and investment spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. She is an IFC Nominee Director for the Egyptian Refining Company in Cairo, Egypt, a member of the Board of Directors of Parex Resources in Calgary, a Corporate Director for the LCI Education Network headquartered in Montreal, and a former Board Member of the Canada Arab Business Council. Carmen served as the Canadian Ambassador to Colombia, Morocco and Mauritania. She has had a distinguished career in government service dating back more than twenty years and experience in the private sector as strategic advisor at OMERS, one of Canada’s largest pension funds. Carmen began her career with the Department of Secretary of State of Canada.
Carmen earned her Master's in Public Administration from Carleton University and her BA in French from San Jose State University. She also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and a Graduate Certificate in Public Sector Leadership and Governance from the University of Ottawa. Carmen is fluent in English, French, and Spanish.
"Carmen has a distinguished career of leadership and service from Canada to Cairo to Central America and Africa," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "It has been my pleasure to engage her global experience in a study cohort of fellow IFC Nominee Directors, where her commitment to excellence and inclusion has been clearly demonstrated," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"The DCRO certificate in risk governance is an amazingly comprehensive, insightful, and forward-looking program of courses that prepares directors and corporate risk officers to manage the challenges and opportunities that risk presents," said Ms. Sylvain. "It is not just the ABC but also the XYZ of risk governance and a program that would benefit directors and risk officers alike," she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
