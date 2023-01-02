Submit Release
WIN STATEMENT | New Year statement of Senator Win Gatchalian

PHILIPPINES, January 2 - Press Release
January 1, 2023

New Year statement of Senator Win Gatchalian

The beginning of a new year brings to all of us a sense of renewed hope and vision for better things to come and I believe that we will always overcome whatever obstacles that come our way as a nation.

Despite the various challenges that we faced especially in the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, our country remained strong and resilient. I am certain that we all possess an optimism that the new year will pave the way for Filipinos to live more peaceful, secure, and comfortable lives.

Ngayong 2023, patuloy nating isusulong ang mga panukalang batas na magbibigay-daan para sa pagpapatatag ng ating ekonomiya at mag-aangat sa mas marami pa nating kababayan mula sa kahirapan.

Patuloy din nating susuportahan ang mga panukala at mga programa para sa pagpapatatag at pagbangon ng ating sektor ng edukasyon. Kabilang dito ang malawakang learning recovery para sa ating mga mag-aaral, mga repormang mag-aangat sa kalidad ng ating edukasyon, at ang patuloy na pagtaguyod sa kapakanan ng ating mga guro.

I wish everyone a happier and more prosperous new year!

WIN STATEMENT | New Year statement of Senator Win Gatchalian

