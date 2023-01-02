YHSGR Is Inviting All Of Its VIP Investors And Clients To Join 2023 Tax And Asset Protection Workshop

The webinar will help people unlock thousands of dollars in undiscovered tax deductions.

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With inflation spiraling out of control, many investors have their backs against the wall as they see their savings decimated with each passing day. To help make a difference, the leading real estate brokerage Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, is inviting all of its VIP investors, to join renowned tax experts Clint and Toby at an upcoming free live online event for real estate investors exclusively on January 6th and January 14th.

Asset Protection Attorneys and Tax Strategists Clint Coons, Esq. and Toby Mathis, Esq. of Anderson Business Advisors, who have helped 10,000+ clients for the past 21 years, will help VIP investors of the realty discover the tax secrets the very wealthy have been using for years to build their real estate portfolios and create generational wealth.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty managing broker Lori Hintz said, "The rising inflation is taking a toll on people' by depleting their savings and keeping them from buying the things that they want, like vacations, a new home, education, etc. This is why we linked up Clint Coons, Esq. and Toby Mathis to provide our clients valuable information on the tax secrets ultra-rich such as Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates use to protect their wealth and hedge against inflation. They will talk about the ways people can take advantage of the tax deductions to encourage them to reinvest in more real estate that not only benefits them but also helps the community.”

The event is perfect for people who want to invest in real estate and want to know the best ways to maximize their deductions. At the event, all questions will be answered live by real estate attorneys who are well-versed in real estate investing and current tax laws.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty associates and clients will learn strategies on how to scale their portfolios without taking on more liabilities. Moreover, people with inherited property will discover ways to protect themselves by setting up business structures such as LLCs, S-Corps, C-Corps, etc., to bring in more profits and protect their assets.

YHSGR Is Inviting All Of Its VIP Investors And Clients To Join 2023 Tax And Asset Protection Workshop

About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

