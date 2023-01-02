Residential Brokers Shares 13 Vacation Resort Homes Starting At $300k In 2023

The Greater Palm Springs Region, located in sunny Southern California, comprises 9 cities known as The Coachella Valley. It's a quick drive from major cities like Los Angeles and San Diego and a 4-hour drive from Las Vegas.

Why People Love Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Region is a popular destination for tourists from Canada, the United States, and people from other countries looking to avoid the cold winter weather. The sunny weather in Palm Springs, with temperatures ranging from the 70s to lower 80s from November to April, is a major draw for people who want to spend time outside playing golf, tennis, or pickleball. The local population of 500,000 swells to over 1 million during the winter months as snowbirds and other visitors flock to the area to enjoy the sunny weather and various local attractions.

Major Attractions

The Palm Springs Region has nearly 350 days of sunshine and over 100 golf courses, making it a prime destination for major events like The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, the BNP Paribas Open, and PGA golf tours. The region is also home to the new $500 million Acrisure Arena, which may explain why Disney purchased 600 acres of land in the City of Rancho Mirage and is building a new residential community called Cotino. There is also, The La Quinta Surf Resort, a proposed development that would feature a large wave pool for surfing, private homes, and hotel rooms at an estimated cost of $1 billion. When it comes to shopping and dining, locals recommend visiting El Paseo in Palm Desert, Old Town La Quinta, and Downtown Palm Springs. And for a bit of snow sports, people can take a short drive to the mountain communities of Idyllwild or Big Bear, as the Palm Springs Region does not receive any snowfall.

Where To Stay

Between November and April, the Palm Springs Region is a top destination for hundreds of thousands of visitors, many of whom opt to stay at luxurious resorts like the Desert Springs Marriott in Palm Desert, La Quinta Resort, and The Hyatt in Indian Wells. However, those looking for more flexible accommodations can turn to short-term rentals on platforms like Airbnb and VRBO as a good alternative to traditional hotels. Resort Pass is also a great option for those who want to enjoy pool amenities for a day without committing to a full resort stay.

Community Guide

For those interested in exploring the different communities within the Palm Springs Region, the Community Guide is a great resource. This free tool allows users to easily view and compare information about each community, such as average price, homeowners' association fees, and number of homes sold annually. The filter and sort function helps to narrow down the search by providing relevant community info. To access the Palm Springs Region Community Guide, visit Residential Broker's website.

Resort Homes Starting at $300k

Below is a list of 13 full-service guard gated golf resort communities that offer onsite clubhouses, restaurants, gym facilities, tennis and pickleball courts within the gates of the community. These communities feature condos with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1300 square feet in size, many with golf views. In 2022, approximately 300 of these condos sold for prices between $300,000 and $500,000. It is predicted that another 400 condos will sell within this price range in 2023. Local real estate broker Joseph Melara highly recommends exploring communities in Palm Desert and La Quinta, as they are two of the most popular cities in the region.

1. Desert Falls Country Club

2. Woodhaven Country Club

3. Oasis Country Club

4. Palm Desert Resort

5. Sun City Palm Desert

6. Palm Royale Country Club

7. The Lakes Country Club

8. Sunrise Country Club

9. Desert Princess Country Club

10. Palm Valley Country Club

11. Rancho Las Palmas Country Club

12. Monterey Country Club

13. Chaparral Country Club

What to expect in 2023

Despite economic uncertainties, the Greater Palm Springs Region is expected to remain a major attraction for those seeking affordable vacation getaways and retirement options. Thanks to its unique sunny location, the region has attracted visitors from all over and has managed to maintain its popularity. It is expected to continue thriving in 2023 and beyond.

