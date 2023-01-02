Softlogic Life celebrates the season with one-of-a-kind 'Vegetable Christmas Tree'

Christmas trees are a wonderful part of the season’s festive decor, taking many different forms and sizes - sometimes natural or artificial. Softlogic Life, one of Sri Lanka’s leading life insurance companies, took a novel approach to creating a Christmas tree that kept with the season’s theme but went natural in a different way. The ‘Vegetable Christmas Tree’ by Softlogic Life stands 30-feet tall and is made of nearly 2,000 vegetable plants. It’s a reflection of the goodness of vegetables and the happiness and health they add to everyone’s lives.

The Vegetable Christmas Tree is the centerpiece of the Galle Face Roundabout in Colombo 01, which is the heart of Sri Lanka’s commercial capital. It’s a living tree created with different vegetable plants ranging from cabbage to spinach to ladies fingers to green chillies and lettuce. The installation of the tree made headlines in Sri Lanka and created a lot of conversation around its novelty and the use of vegetables.

Speaking about this unique addition to the iconic Galle Face Green, Kavi Rajapaksha, Chief Marketing Officer Softlogic Life, said: “Sri Lanka is a multicultural society and Christmas is a time of year that many of us look forward to, because it’s a season for joy and giving. We wanted to inspire people to take giving to a whole different level by creating this tree that will keep on giving back long after Christmas is over and inspire them to embrace home gardening. As a brand that promotes quality of life we thought it apt to first and foremost inspire a sustainable lifestyle which doesn’t just depend on import led consumption.”

Every December, Colombo’s streets are adorned with festive decorations and many of the hospitality establishments along the Galle Face Green, create stunning seasonal displays, and the Softlogic Life Vegetable Christmas Tree is a novel reminder to cherish nature and share goodness with one another. The vegetable plants in the installation will be donated at the end of the season.

Softlogic Life Insurance PLC is the 2nd largest Life Insurer in Sri Lanka, with a reported PAT of 1,954 million LKR for 9 months at September 2022, and a market share of 16.8% having registered a 5-year CAGR of 25.5% versus market growth of 14.7%. Significant stakeholders in the company include Softlogic Holdings, global investor Leapfrog Investments, Finnfund and Norfund’

Media Contact

SoftlogicLife Insurance

Nilupa Sanjaya Liyanage

94775168079

Sri Lanka