LegitTV™ launches a game-changing platform focused on bringing legit advice and motivational entrepreneurial stories.

An excellent platform for entrepreneurs, business owners, and startups, LegitTV™ is laser-focused on bringing legit advice, legit entrepreneurial stories, and real talk and information. The programming showcases conversational series that interview entrepreneurs who started a business, a talk show that discusses business trends, provide facts, and debunk myths.

LegitTV™ unveils a game-changing new platform focused on real advice, real entrepreneurial stories, real talk, and real information.

According to Stefanie Magness of LegitTV™, the concept is based on true accounts, and every episode discusses the story of what challenges aspiring entrepreneurs face in their journey to turn an idea into reality.

"Many entrepreneurs, business owners, and startups are tired of the B.S. in entrepreneurship. There are a million annoying entrepreneur tropes that make it seem like starting a business is easy, but here’s the truth—the good, the bad, and the ugly side. LegitTV™ is where it comes into the picture, says Stefanie, who serves as co-host with Sabrina Wiggins and executive producer of LegitTV™.

While HGTV, Food Network, and ESPN cater to specific audiences, LegitTV™ is the newest network exclusive for entrepreneurs. Through the platform, entrepreneurs get an inside look at the real work it takes to launch a successful business – and continue to stay sharp and competitive.

LegitTV's™ programming includes Behind the Start™, a candid conversation series with entrepreneurs discussing their startup journey. The Uncensored Entrepreneurs™ Talk Show, meanwhile, delves into all things business but keeps it real with no B.S. The show tells the truth and nothing but the truth and debunks myths.

Legit Letter™ is a Question & Answer segment answering questions sent in by viewers. Pulse on the Hill™ is a news segment that breaks down trends and hot topics, as well as what's going on in Washington that benefits entrepreneurs.

LegitTV™ has announced its launch party on February 4, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

Stefanie Magness, one of the creators behind the new platform, is a Legitpreneur™, legal and tax analyst, author, and business consultant who is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs to become legit. She created Legit My Biz after noticing how many COVID relief opportunities were being missed by entrepreneurs because they didn't have their businesses fully legit and in order.

Those who want to get LegitTV™ advice and information and check out current business news may visit www.legittvnetwork.com for its complete and exclusive programming.

Business owners looking to grow their businesses can sign up to become partners of LegitTV™. The platform isn't just about sharing the authentic stories of entrepreneurs. It also offers the opportunity for other entrepreneurs to work with the team and serve the audience.

They can also send an email to the team and subscribe for the latest news and information. Others who wish to learn more about LegitTV™ may follow its social channels for more information.

