Lab created diamonds have disrupted the traditional diamond industry in recent years, including in the market for engagement rings. These diamonds are chemically, physically, and optically identical to natural diamonds, but are created in a laboratory setting rather than being mined from the earth.

One of the major factors driving the popularity of lab created diamonds in engagement rings is their price. These diamonds are often significantly more affordable than natural diamonds, making them an attractive option for couples looking for high-quality diamonds at a lower cost. The cost of a natural diamond engagement ring can be prohibitively expensive for some couples, but lab created diamonds offer a more budget-friendly alternative without sacrificing quality or beauty.

In addition to their lower price point, lab created diamonds are also ethically and sustainably produced. The traditional diamond mining industry has a history of being accused of unethical practices. By contrast, lab created diamonds are produced in a controlled laboratory setting, eliminating the need for mining and the associated negative impacts. As more consumers become aware of these issues and seek out ethically and sustainably produced products, the demand for lab created diamonds in engagement rings is likely to continue to grow.

The market for lab created diamonds has seen significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years. According to a report from Frost & Sullivan, the market for lab created diamonds is expected to reach $24 billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate of 17.5%. CEO Rustin Yasavolian of Masina Diamonds states that “we have seen a large uptick in lab grown diamonds among millennials. This is most likely due to the affordability of being able to purchase larger diamonds at a fraction of the price.”

In Atlanta and other cities around the country, jewelry stores are starting to offer lab created diamonds alongside natural diamonds, recognizing the increasing demand for these products. Many consumers are seeking out these diamonds as a more affordable and ethical alternative for their engagement rings, and jewelry stores are responding to this demand by expanding their selection of lab created diamonds.

Overall, it is clear that lab created diamonds have disrupted the traditional diamond industry, offering consumers an affordable and ethical alternative to natural diamonds in the market for engagement rings. With their growing popularity and increasing availability, it is likely that lab created diamonds will continue to play an important role in the diamond market in the coming years.

Media Contact

Masina Diamonds

Rustin Yasavolian

404-681-0379

United States