Achieving the Position of Market Leader, CORE Chiropractic in the Energy Corridor Changes Name to Apex Chiropractic

Apex Chiropractic, formerly CORE Chiropractic in the Energy Corridor, is a premier American chiropractic clinic based in Houston, TX. The company harnesses cutting-edge technologies to deliver unparalleled chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, cervical decompression, and other chiropractic services.

CORE Chiropractic in the Energy Corridor has graced Houston communities with exemplary chiropractic services for over 6 years; back and neck pain, headaches, herniated discs, and improper posture are all common ailments patients no longer have to suffer from thanks to the experience and expertise of Dr. Kevin Wafer and his staff.

After spending the past 12 years working with CORE, including the past 6+ years in the Energy Corridor, Dr Wafer is excited to announce that effective 1/1/2023 he will take over ownership of CORE Chiropractic in the Energy Corridor. After taking ownership, the clinic will be renamed Apex Chiropractic.

The title of “Apex” chiropractic clinic befits the company, which has earned the trust of thousands of customers across Houston. Apex Chiropractic is founded and helmed by Dr. Kevin Wafer, a Spring native, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, and an honor graduate of Texas Chiropractic College.

Dr. Wafer was handpicked among the best-rated chiropractors in Houston, Texas in 2014, and his clinic received numerous honors and awards; from Top 20 Chiropractors in Houston and “People Love Us on Yelp” award in 2017 to claiming the title of the Best Chiropractor in Houston by Living Magazine and reaching the top 3 Best Chiropractors handpicked by Houston Chronicle in 2022, Dr. Wafer’s clinic has achieved much in record time.

Despite the change in name, Dr Wafer promises that Apex Chiropractic, will continue to deliver the highest quality chiropractic care to Houstonians. As stated by Dr. Wafer, the entire Apex staff will remain unchanged. He would also like to thank all of his loyal patients that have helped make this transition possible.

More information about Apex Chiropractic is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

Apex Chiropractic

Dr. Kevin Wafer

281-752-7388

14811 St Mary's Ln, Suite 155

Houston

TX 77079

United States