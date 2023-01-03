Alien Amp Records to Release New Single “Make Me a Liar” on January 6th

The track from the production team at Alien Amp blends elements of dance and techno with powerful vocals by Brooklyn singer-songwriter Julia Veinblat

QUEENS COUNTY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alien Amp Records – the label on a mission to provide strength and inspiration through music – is pleased to announce the upcoming release of techno-dance single “Make Me A Liar (feat. Julia Veinblat)”, available on all streaming platforms on January 6th, 2023.

“Make Me A Liar” is a soulful collaboration from Alien Amp producers Dralxan-17 and Diego Calle Lindao, with input from Alien Amp co-founder Patricia Calle Lindaio and Gabriela Irene Becerra Santafe.

Singer-songwriter Julia Veinblat provides powerful vocals on the track, which explores the intensity of love as more than just a feeling with a playful melody, shifting tonalities, and rich elements of dance and techno in the production.

“This track came together from an apartment in Queens and we hope it will speak to all those who have had to deal with accusations and threats to their reputation compounded with the pain of the end of a relationship,” commented Executive Producer Patricia Calle Lindaio.

“Songs produced within Alien Amp Records provide a refreshing, eccentric, and gratifying sound to all who want to embrace fresh talent,” added Lindaio.



About Alien Amp Records

Founded in 2016, Alien Amp Records is an independent record label that ignites new artists and music producers by showcasing their passion for music.



To hear a snippet of “Make Me A Liar (feat. Julia Veinblat)”, or to pre-save the single, click here.