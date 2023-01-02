Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in Milan Death Investigation

Milan, GA (December 29, 2022) – Brandon Daniel Spires, age 29, of Milan, was arrested for murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of Joshua Robert Fort, age 33, of Milan. Fort was discovered deceased outside a building on Mt. Zion Street in downtown Milan on December 28, 2022. The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the GBI.

The investigation has revealed that Spires shot Fort then drove to Jacksonville, Telfair County, Georgia and set his own truck on fire. Spires was taken into custody by Telfair County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the vicinity of his burned truck and taken to the Telfair County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI at 478-374-6988 or the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office at 229-868-6621. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.