Patriot Recognized as Top Small Business Payroll Software by Software Advice

With an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, Patriot Software has been named a FrontRunner for Top Small Business Payroll Software by Software Advice.

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patriot Software, a leading accounting software and payroll software provider, has been named a FrontRunner for Top Small Business Payroll Software by Software Advice.

Software Advice helps businesses navigate the software-buying journey. Software Advice's latest FrontRunners report evaluates user reviews and positions the top-scoring products based on their usability and customer satisfaction ratings for small businesses.

Along with being recognized as Top Small Business Payroll Software, Patriot was also featured in multiple other Software Advice FrontRunners reports throughout 2022, including Top Online Payroll Software, Top Payroll for Accountants Software, and Top Payroll Software.

"I'm excited to see that Software Advice has recognized our payroll software as a FrontRunner, as so many of our customers have," says Jackie Greenfield, Head of Product Management. "Our product managers work closely with our accountants and small business owners to ensure we keep improving our software with new useful features while keeping it easy to use."

Patriot's payroll software boasts an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Software Advice, making it clear that Patriot's user-friendly, affordable, and fast payroll software is a go-to software for business owners and accountants alike.

About Patriot Software

Patriot Software, located in Canton, Ohio, provides award-winning online accounting software and online payroll for American businesses and their accountants. For information on all of Patriot's products servicing the United States, contact Patriot Software, LLC at 877-968-7147, or visit http://www.patriotsoftware.com.

Contact:
Patriot Software, LLC
Michele Bossart
Marketing Manager
877-968-7147
mbossart@patriotsoftware.com

 

SOURCE Patriot Software, LLC

