InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Collect Finger/Toenail Clippings (KXX-356)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I cut my nails, clippings shoot out everywhere and then I have to look for them to try to clean them up which became a large task," said an inventor from Cookeville, Tenn., "so I invented CATCH CLIPS."

The patent-pending invention is a clean, hygienic, and sanitary way of collecting and disposing of nail clippings. It prevents nail clippings from dispersing in all directions which could provide peace of mind knowing that individuals would not step onto a sharp piece of nail or get hit in the eye with the clippings. This also eliminates the task of picking up clippings by hand or using a vacuum. The device allows users to trim nails at any place or time as it is lightweight and a compact portable size. Overall it is convenient, practical easy to use and clean and saves time and energy.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-KXX-356, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-device-to-collect-fingertoenail-clippings-kxx-356-301709265.html

SOURCE InventHelp