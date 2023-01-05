Jeremiah Kitavi discusses 5 Steps Everyone Can Take to Improve Their Mental, Physical and Spiritual Health

Jeremiah Kitavi

Jeremiah Kitavi, a Sociology major from Sonoma State University, discusses 5 Steps Everyone Can Take to Improve Their Mental, Physical and Spiritual Health.

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent discussion, Jeremiah Kitavi, a Sociology major from Sonoma State University, shared his insights on steps people can take to improve their mental, physical and spiritual health.

Health is described as a state of general well-being spiritually, physically, and emotionally. In today's world, people battle many illnesses, from chronic to infectious diseases and various mental health conditions. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, "one in every five adults’ lives with a mental illness which is a staggering 53 million people in the US alone." Globally, these numbers are much higher. Both psychological and physical conditions have worsened by the Covid 19 pandemic and its after-effects like the economic downturn, physical symptoms, and loss of lives.

Kitavi noted that connecting with others is one of the most crucial ways to improve mental, physical, and emotional wellness. He pointed out that a growing body of research suggests that social connections are essential for mental, physical, and spiritual health. As stated on Harvard Health Publishing, "Social relationships are associated with a 50% reduced risk of early death, and people with fulfilling social lives are more likely to live longer and have healthier lifestyles." And it's not just our physical health that benefits from social connection - studies have also shown that social interaction can help to improve mental well-being, ward off depression and reduce stress levels. In addition, connecting with others can also be spiritually enriching, allowing us to feel more connected to the world around us.

He added that physical activity is also a great way to improve physical and mental health. Exercise releases endorphins, which have mood-boosting effects. It can also help to reduce stress and anxiety. In addition, being physically active can also improve your physical health. It helps to strengthen your muscles and bones and can improve your cardiovascular health. Lastly, being physically active can also improve your spiritual health as it can help you connect with nature and be a form of self-care.

Another option he touched on is volunteering, serving, and helping others can positively impact your mental, physical and spiritual health. According to Kitavi, when you give your time and energy to help someone else, it not only makes them feel better but also boosts your mood and sense of well-being. Studies have shown that volunteering can help to reduce stress levels, improve mental health and even lengthen your lifespan. Physical health benefits have also been linked to volunteering, as it can help to increase levels of physical activity and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Furthermore, by connecting with others and working towards a common goal, volunteering can promote spiritual growth.

Kitavi also encouraged mindfulness as a way to improve overall health. Mindfulness is the practice of present-moment awareness. It is about being fully engaged in the here and now without judgment. Kitavi said, When mindful, you directly observe your thoughts, emotions, and physical sensations without reacting. This allows you to step back from your autopilot mode and become more aware of your thoughts and feelings. As a result, you can start to make better choices about how you want to respond to the world around you. Mindfulness has many benefits, including improved mental, physical, and spiritual health. Mindfulness can help reduce stress and anxiety, enhance sleep quality, increase self-awareness and compassion, and encourage healthy lifestyle choices. Moreover, mindfulness is a foundation for many other practices that can improve your overall well-being.

Kitavi also emphasized the need to spend time in nature. Most of us live primarily indoors, working in offices, going to school in buildings, and spending our leisure time indoors. While this is understandable in today's busy world, it's important to remember that spending time in nature is crucial for our mental, physical, and spiritual health. Studies have shown that exposure to nature can lower stress levels, reduce anxiety and depression, improve sleep quality, and boost overall mood. Being in nature can also help to increase physical activity levels, leading to improved fitness and reduced risk of chronic illness. In addition, spending time in nature can help to connect us with something larger than ourselves, providing a sense of calm and perspective.

Kitavi was born and raised in the Bay Area of California and maintained a busy lifestyle between his academic pursuits, his full-time job in the retail industry, and his role as a volunteer among youth. Jeremiah believes exercise is key to conquering many of life’s problems, as it teaches discipline, spirituality, patience, and physical fitness. As a Sociology major, Kitavi intends to become an advocate for rehabilitation reform within the criminal justice system, focusing mainly on mental health assistance. He is passionate about reforms and has been involved in several speaking engagements at local high schools to discuss the subject and to guide youth to understand themselves better, and lastly to help reduce crime and make society stronger.