‘You Can Ignore Reality but Can’t Ignore Consequences of Reality’–Affordable Housing, Manufactured Homes, 2022 in Review

The U.S. Can Solve Its Housing Crisis-It Just Needs to Start Building More says Bloomberg editorial in the Washington Post encouraging more manufactured homes.

Changes gave "HUD the legal authority to preempt local requirements...which discriminate against manufactured homes...simply because they are HUD-code homes. We ask HUD to use this authority..."” — Congressional Democratic Lawmakers

WASHINGTON , D.C., UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- “For all its complexities, America’s nationwide housing crisis boils down to a problem of supply and demand: The country needs a lot more homes than it has, yet even ambitious reforms won’t provide developers with enough incentive to bridge the gap.” So said the editorial board of Bloomberg in a column that was published on the Washington Post. A key part of their op-ed is to encourage a wider embrace and increased support for HUD Code manufactured homes. While the op-ed has some apparent hits and misses, such as mistakenly calling manufactured housing “mobile homes,” much of what the editorial encourages is a straightforward application of common sense to known facts. Those are some of the takeaways from a New Year's 2023 report on industry-leading ManufacturedHomeProNews.com (MHProNews.com).Left-leaning Bloomberg’s editorial makes the point that more financing support for manufactured housing should come from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.Efforts are needed, said the op-ed, to reverse the zoning barriers which limit the placement of manufactured housing.In other words, their editorial calls for some of the very solutions that MHProNews and MHLivingNews have spotlighted and called for over the years.Bloomberg’s editorial is only some 800 words. So perhaps it is for reasons of length that they did not mention that the Housing and Economic Recovery Act (HERA) of 2008 made mandatory financial support for HUD Code manufactured housing. That provision of HERA is known as the Duty to Serve, or DTS. DTS, per several attorneys, nonprofits, industry advocates, and congressional lawmakers cited herein.Mike Kapic, an AMAC volunteer and the author of the Hunt for Liberty, shared the following three thought-provoking quotable quotes with MHProNews which may apply to these surprising insights.“You can ignore reality, but you cannot ignore the consequences of reality.” - Ayn Rand"If some men are entitled by right to the products of the work of others, it means that those others are deprived of rights." - Ayn Rand"No one’s rights can be secured by the violation of the rights of others." - Ayn RandThe interesting and timely Bloomberg-WaPo op-ed provided several consequential realities for Americans, mainstream media, and political leaders to consider. Among them is the notion that conventional housing can’t keep up with the demand for millions of more housing units. Nor can conventional housing builders achieve the price points that manufactured homes or modular housing can.Bloomberg’s op-ed, per the MHProNews analysis, correctly identifies zoning barriers as a hurdle that limits manufactured housing. A Manufactured Home Living News report (MHLivingNews) spotlighted HUD researchers who stated in 2021 that zoning barriers and NIMBYism are an issue that politicians from both major parties have been talking about for over 50 years.Mark Weiss, J.D., President and CEO of the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) told MHProNews the following. "With respect to zoning discrimination Congress, in the 2000 reform law (i.e.: the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000) strengthened and enhanced federal preemption in order to allow for invalidation of state or local “requirements,” such as discriminatory zoning mandates, that have the effect of excluding mainstream manufactured homes.Democratic lawmakers involved in the enactment of the MHIA and its "enhanced preemption" clause said the following in a letter to HUD.“More specifically, these combined changes have given HUD the legal authority to preempt local requirements or restrictions which discriminate against the siting of manufactured homes (compared to other single family housing) simply because they are HUD-code homes. We ask that HUD use this authority to develop a Policy Statement or regulation to address this issue, and we offer to work with you, to ensure that it comports with Congressional intent.” This language from the MHIA is commonly referred to by informed manufactured housing professionals as “enhanced preemption.”"Enhanced preemption" over local zoning barriers was an important part of the intention of Congress in enacting the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act (MHIA), as the quotation above reflects.To the points made by Bloomberg in their pro-manufactured housing op-ed, according to the Urban Institute report on manufactured housing examined in a report linked further below, "As of January 2022, the average sales price had increased to $122,500, reflecting strong consumer demand, high inflation, and continued labor shortages. In comparison, the average price of new site-built homes in 2021, excluding land, was $365,900.12."LendingTree and other sources have made it plain that modern manufactured housing appreciates at a similar rate as conventional housing, and in some states, went up in value more than conventional 'site built' or 'stick built' single family housing.The new MHProNews report linked below also includes a recap of the dozens of the top stories reported in the manufactured housing industry in 2022.In a related article, MHProNews recently published a report that examined the following from the Pew Charitable Trusts remarks provided to MHProNews.“Manufactured homes are an important source of housing, and more manufactured homes are part of the solution to America’s housing shortage.” So said Rachel Siegel, senior officer with the Pew Charitable Trusts research on modern manufactured homes.The new and exclusive remarks by Siegel are related to issues that have recently covered by MHLivingNews and/or MHProNews, with excerpts quoted herein.Federal Reserve research/authors James A. “Jim” Schmitz Jr. and David Fettig echoed Pew’s praise of factory built manufactured homes. Comparing them to ‘site built’ housing, the research duo wrote that conventional house building is “often called stick-built construction, a highly labor-intensive method of making houses. There is, of course, a much more efficient way to produce housing, a low-cost substitute: factory production of homes.” They elaborate by going into a history that dates back to the 1930s, but which today offers conventional home features for a much lower cost.A common-sense question asked by some about manufactured homes is some variant of the following. If manufactured homes are such a good value, why aren’t more of them being sold? That’s a fair and intelligent inquiry. There are several possible replies that MHLivingNews has explored based on facts, evidence, and third-party research. For instance. Schmitz and Fettig wrote the following.“There was a brief period, in fact, when US factory production [of homes] flourished. Factory production of homes soared during the 1960s, reaching 60 percent of single-family production by early 1970, threatening the very existence of traditional builders, especially those constructing smaller houses purchased by lower-income Americans.In response, monopolies of stick-builders, including the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), developed extensive weapons to sabotage and harm factory producers of houses. NAHB and HUD strangled the production of factory homes. Production collapsed in the 1970s.”Per ProMarkets, “Jim Schmitz is an economist who has been studying monopoly since the early 1980s. He has been a member of the Research Department at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis since 1992.” The title of their article on ProMarkets is: “Monopolies: Silent Spreaders of Poverty and Economic Inequality.”Pew doesn't mention problems associated with purported monopolistic practices.But Pews' remarks to MHLivingNews.com added the following. "However, for many people it is very difficult to get [manufactured home] financing. Pew compared manufactured home applicants to other manufactured home applicants and found that when there is government support for manufactured home lending, buyers are more likely to be approved for a home-purchase loan. This was the case even when comparing similar applicants who applied for different kinds of loans. With increased government support, additional creditworthy applicants could benefit from owning a manufactured home.”That statement by Pew's Siegel also sheds light on the manufactured housing industry's underperformance by historic standards during an affordable housing crisis. See the illustration in this press release for the historic trends in manufactured housing in the 20th and 21st centuries for details.Pew's research into manufactured housing financing was unpacked by MHProNews, MHLivingNews' sister site, at the link shown further below.Following that MHProNews' report, Pew's comments on manufactured home lending were scrutinized by the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) in an email to their members. Pew provided their quoted remarks as a response to the following message issued by the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) to their members.MHI's email said in part that: "A recent article from Pew concluded that many potential buyers of manufactured homes are unable to secure financing and suggests that expansion of Federal loan programs, particularly FHA Title I, could expand access to affordable housing. Pew found that lenders denied 54% of completed applications for financing manufactured home purchases in 2021, compared to a 7% denial rate for site-built homes. They also noted that due to this purported lack of access to financing, manufactured homes were more likely than site-built homes to be purchased in cash. The bulk of these denials came from conventional mortgages (52%) and personal property loans (64%); however, loans with federal backing such as FHA (14%) and VA (13%) manufactured home mortgage applications had significantly lower denial rates. Pew also suggested that loan applications are not denied because of home types or quality, but rather “higher credit standards for manufactured home borrowers.”A source connected to MHARR pointed out that those who ponder MHI's remarks need to examine the MHARR 2022 White Paper on Manufactured Housing.Pew’s concerns about a lack of competitive lending have also been the subject several reports, commentaries, and analyses by the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR). Video interview with late Bill Matchneer, JD, Prior Office of Manufactured Housing Programs Administrator, HUD Code Manufactured Homes, previously with CFPB.