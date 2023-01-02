Fiesta Parade Floats Wins 6 Rose Parade Trophies for its Clients, Including Sweepstakes for Donate Life

Fiesta Parade Floats, the Rose Parade's most-awarded float builder, announced today it won six trophies for its float entries at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Donate Life was awarded the Sweepstakes Trophy, the parade's top prize, awarded to the most beautiful float entry. Fiesta Parade Floats has won Sweepstakes 27 out of the last 29 years, including 2023.

Fiesta Parade Floats' entries received the following awards:

Donate Life "Lifting Each Other Up": Sweepstakes Trophy for most beautiful entry, encompassing floral design, floral presentation, and entertainment.

for most beautiful entry, encompassing floral design, floral presentation, and entertainment. City of Torrance "For the Love of Nature": President Trophy for most outstanding use and presentation of flowers.

for most outstanding use and presentation of flowers. AIDS Healthcare Foundation "There's No Place Like Home": Grand Marshal Trophy for most outstanding creative concept and float design.

for most outstanding creative concept and float design. Building Industry Association of Southern California "Building for the Future": Past President Trophy for most outstanding innovation in the use of floral and non-floral materials.

for most outstanding innovation in the use of floral and non-floral materials. Louisiana Office of Tourism "Feed Your Soul": Showmanship Trophy for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment.

for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment. Claremont McKenna College "Launching Responsible Leaders": Golden State Trophy for most outstanding depiction of life in California.

"Winning the Sweepstakes Trophy is a testament to the sustained excellence and tireless efforts of the entire team at Fiesta Parade Floats," said Tim Estes, president of Fiesta Parade Floats. "After a challenging couple of years, it truly feels like we are turning the corner. We are honored to win six awards and look forward to exciting new opportunities in 2023."

Floral design and construction is led by industry-leading veterans, including Tim Estes, president; Katie McCormick Furey, floral director; and a staff of world-renowned float designers and artists.

For up-to-date information and news on the 2023 Rose Parade floats, visit the Fiesta Parade Floats website (www.fiestaparadefloats.com)

ABOUT FIESTA PARADE FLOATS

Based in Irwindale, CA, the 2023 Rose Parade will be Fiesta's 34th year as a world premier float builder. Fiesta Parade Floats is considered a leader in both floral technology and floral application within both the float and floral industries. Maintaining the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta also builds custom props for television commercials, feature films, exhibits and theme parks. For more information, visit, http://www.fiestaparadefloats.com.

