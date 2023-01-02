MAXSPACE REALTY Announces $100 Million in Closed Transactions

The real estate brokerage has finalized 80+ transactions in multiple asset classes, becoming a leading residential and commercial firm in Southern California

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAXSPACE REALTY – the Beverly Hills-based full-service real estate brokerage with extensive experience in successfully conducting both residential and commercial real estate deals – today announced that it has now closed over $100 million in transactions.

“I’m tremendously proud of the entire MAXSPACE REALTY team for their consistent hard work and determination,” said John Ha, Chief Executive Officer and Broker at MAXSPACE REALTY. “It is because of them that we’ve been able to surpass this milestone and become one of the leading real estate brokerages in the Greater Los Angeles area.”

Established by John Ha in 2021, MAXSPACE REALTY’s team has over a decade of front-line experience in the real estate industry. Thanks to their extensive knowledge in residential and commercial real estate, the firm has developed an extensive client list ranging from prominent individuals to public companies such as IWG plc (LON:IWG), GiantStep Inc. (KOSDAQ: 289220), and Greencnp.

The brokerage has also developed a wide-reaching network of motivated landlords, tenants, investors, and developers, both in Southern California and in markets throughout Asia.

Ha added, “With our expert team and extensive network, MAXSPACE REALTY is prepared to grow more rapidly than ever in 2023. Although we only recently crossed $100 million in closed transactions, I wouldn’t be surprised if we close another $100 million in the coming months!”

To learn more about MAXSPACE REALTY, click here or visit www.maxspacerealty.com.

About MAXSPACE REALTY

MAXSPACE REALTY is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Beverly Hills, California. With more than 80 transactions closed, MAXSPACE REALTY’s agents have extensive experience across multiple asset classes, including single-family homes, multifamily complexes, office buildings, 1031 exchanges, and in retail.

In every transaction, the MAXSPACE REALTY team prides itself on helping its clients lease or sell their properties for the highest possible price in the shortest possible amount of time. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned investor, MAXSPACE REALTY can help you with any and all of your resident and commercial real estate needs.