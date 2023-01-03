Hartmann Benz LLC to Hold Private Sale of Easygold Security Token

Easygold has been developed to facilitate secure and profitable gold investment, with an upcoming private sale that offers a 25% discount for early adopters

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the limited liability company backed by a German enterprise with strong ties to the international precious metals market – is pleased to announce the private sale of the EASG token from March 1st to May 31st, 2023.

The token, which has been approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), represents gold as well as entitling holders to dividend’s based on Hartmann & Benz’ operational profits. 125,000,000 EASG tokens will be available on the Ethereum platform during the private sale at €0.75 per token, a 25% discount from the price of the main sale, which will take place in the summer.

“The purpose of the Easygold token is to revolutionize investing in gold, which has become one of the best performing asset classes since the beginning of the 21st century,” commented Lisa Anderson, spokesperson for Hartmaan & Benz. “We are able to do this by obtaining high-quality raw gold through our network and adding value by transforming it into LBMA-certified bars to be sold in the open market for a profit.”

The Easygold project is designed to be both secure and sustainable with insurance against insolvency, theft and fraud and environmentally-friendly filtration methods used in the supply chain.

“By investing 100% of the funds in gold, we are able to secure a solid price floor for the token,” added Anderson.

To learn more about Easygold and to stay informed for updates about the upcoming sales, click here or read the white paper.