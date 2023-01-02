Print on Demand Supplier Printseekers Now Offers E-Commerce Store Integrations

Riga, Latvia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2023) - The new Print on Demand app will help to significantly reduce the time an e-commerce store owner spends processing each order. The app will be available for Printseekers' clients who work with Shopify or Etsy stores already in the spring. Integrations for other platforms are in the plans for the near future.

How the app works

When the app is all set up, the store owner can log into Printseekers fulfillment system and see recently placed Shopify or Etsy orders. After making minor adjustments and adding a design image to the ordered item, the store owner/manager selects, which orders to send to Printseekers for fulfillment.

More effective functionality compared to similar apps in the market

Within the app there will be the option to let Printseekers' system recognize a repeat order, and with the user's one-time permission, it will automatically send that order to fulfillment. Thus, cutting out the order processing step for the store owner/manager almost completely.

This will be one of the key advantages of this system.

"This app is a big step into making the print on demand dropshipping business even more seamless," says Andris Grinbergs, the owner of Printseekers.com. "In the print on demand industry, the more everyday tasks a business can outsource, the more time is left to focus on growing the business and increasing profits. This is what we wish for all of our clients."

How to get the app

To download the app, a person must visit the Shopify App store. It will be available for public download at the end of February 2023. If there are any questions in the process, clients are always welcome to contact the Printseekers account manager directly and receive a reply within 24 hours: e-mail sales@printseekers.com.

About Printseekers

Printseekers is a fast-growing print on demand supplier enterprise that's looking to bring an innovative edge to the print on demand market. Printseekers' team consists of experienced personnel with extended knowledge in the print on demand industry prior to their work in this startup company. It helps Printseekers to deliver their services with care and expertise while maintaining a fresh perspective of a startup.

About print on demand dropshipping business

Print on demand dropshipping is an online business model that has grown in popularity in the last decade. It allows businesses to not hold physical inventory (which reduces business costs) but at the same time, they can offer their unique printed products. When a business gets an order they pass the order on to the print on demand supplier who then fulfills the order and ships it out in the name of the business.

