Limocoin Launches Merchant Campaign in Burkina Faso Following Record-Breaking Transactions

After a surge in popularity and record-breaking transactions, Limocoin has launched a merchant campaign in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2023) - Limocoin started its Merchant Campaign in Burkina Faso, France, Cameroon, Sénégal and Mali after it achieved new levels of success in terms of the number of transactions it has processed. The Limocoin system allows for anonymous transactions. Despite the fact that this does not render the transactions absolutely anonymous, the only address that can be used to track them down is one that is stored on the blockchain.

Limocoin's merchant campaign is making it possible for merchants and customers in Africa to leapfrog established financial institutions through digital money. Transactions involving Limocoin do not need the customary banking expenditures that are linked with fiat currencies such as deposits, withdrawals, and maintenance fees. These fees are frequent among trades involving fiat currencies.

Fees and currency charges are often incurred in the course of business as usual wire transfers and foreign transactions. Because there are no intermediaries or governments involved in Limocoin transactions, the associated fees are often far lower than those associated with bank transfers. This is a huge advantage for small and medium-sized businesses, particularly considering the speed with which Limocoin payments may be made, free from the hassle of the usual authorization processes and wait periods.

The use of SWIFT transfers between banks in Africa and their international partners is crucial for local firms making international payments for products and services. These wire transfers are costly and might take multiple days to complete. With Limocoin's merchant campaign, businesses may rapidly move their local virtual currency for cross-border payments. The European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of Sweden, and the Swiss National Bank are all now collaborating with the Bank for International Settlements to share information and guarantee that their currencies are easily convertible. This will make it simpler to make payments and shorten the time it takes to process imports and exports.

Because Limocoin transactions cannot be reversed, fraud and chargebacks are not a concern. Compared to traditional payment methods, Limocoin transactions offer less room for fraud since customers cannot revoke their payment or demand a refund after making a purchase. As an added bonus, companies that don't have the manpower or funds to hire their own security team to protect themselves against fraud might benefit from accepting the Limocoin currency.

About Limocoin

Limocoin has broken the benchmark of two million transactions in a single year. This indicates how widespread its acclaim is throughout Africa. There are over 200,000 people in the Limocoin Swap community from 125 different countries, and over 1,200,000 LMC SWAP are traded each and every day.

The goal of developing Limocoin Swap was to hasten the development of the cryptocurrency market. According to the Limocoin Swap token's whitepaper, it will help countries and governments achieve economic development. These efforts are intended to benefit the infrastructural, agricultural, and financial technology industries.

Limocoin can be found by clicking here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lmcswap/usdt or here: https://latoken.com/exchange/LMCSWAP_USDT

