Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Recommends The Gori Law Firm for a Veteran-Person in Massachusetts If They Have Lung Cancer and Had Workplace Asbestos Exposure Before 1982-Compensation May be $100,000+

The Gori Law Firm

If your husband or dad is a Veteran or person who has been diagnosed with lung cancer and he had routine exposure to asbestos on the job before 1982-please call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106.” — Massachusetts US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer is recommending The Gori Law Firm for a Veteran or person with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Massachusetts and or nationwide-if a person like this had significant exposure to asbestos before 1982 at work-or in the service. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm would be pleased to discuss at 866-532-2106. Financial compensation for a person like this will be based on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Advocate says, "Most of us have seen commercials on TV about mesothelioma-and unfortunately most people who develop lung cancer-and who had substantial exposure to asbestos on the job before 1982 are not aware the very same $30 billion trust funds were set up for them too.

"If your husband or dad is a Veteran or person who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and he had routine exposure to asbestos on the job before 1982-please call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss possible compensation. It would be very helpful to know some of the specifics of how your loved one was exposed to asbestos-before you call." https://GoriLaw.Com

At no charge for their US Armed Forces-Veteran clients who have developed asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma The Gori Law Firm will fill out the required paperwork to hopefully qualify a person like this for VA benefits. For more information, please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan. https://Michigan.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, workers at one of Michigan's dozens of power plants, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

High risk work groups for asbestos exposure served in the US Navy or worked as a shipyard, a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic, or any kind of skilled trades group.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.