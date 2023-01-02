Stirling CBD Launches CBD Roll-Ons for Athletes and Busy Individuals

With their newest products, Stirling hopes to help more athletes and people experiencing heavy workloads.

/EIN News/ -- CARY, N.C., Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirling CBD recently released two additions to its CBD lotion line. The CBD Sports Roll-On and Relaxing Lavender Roll-On, launched last Dec. 5, offer easier application and faster pain relief.

The roll-ons are made from all organic ingredients, such as pure CBD isolates, Dead Sea Magnesium, GMO-free lavender, and many other potent natural pain relievers. Each Sports Roll-On contains 1250 mg of CBD mixed with Dead Sea Magnesium, menthol, arnica, and aloe vera.

The Relaxing Lavender Roll-On contains ingredients that promote relaxation and tranquility. It's made with 1250 mg of CBD incorporated with other great ingredients like lavender, Dead Sea Magnesium, and chamomile.

Reason for the Development

The roll-ons are a great addition to Stirling's popular CBD lotions, most notably their CBD Magnesium Balm and CBD Muscle Gel. "Our customers asked us to develop a product that is easy to apply," mentioned Allison Thompson - VP of Product Development for Stirling.

In response to this customer feedback, Stirling and Stirling Professional created the Sports and Relaxing Lavender Roll-Ons. "The new design allows for a quick application while retaining the fast-acting relief from the original formulation," mentioned Ms. Thompson.

Stirling's CBD Sports and Relaxing Lavender Roll-ons

"The new Sports Roll-On is perfect for athletes and people who live active lifestyles. The small bottle is convenient to carry and can fit in any gym bag. The twist cap and roller top allow for quick application after each workout."

Tired athletes can comfortably apply the lotion without lathering some onto their hands. After using the roll-on, they can place the cap back and stash it into their bag.

The CBD + Magnesium in the roll-ons allow fast muscle and joint pain relief. The arnica helps the muscle blood flow and quickens recovery. The menthol in the Sports Roll-On gives a cool soothing sensation to help ease any discomfort. Lastly, aloe vera speeds up skin cell reproduction for overall muscle recovery.

Stirling's other newest release, the Relaxing Lavender Roll-On, is the perfect fit for people who want to unwind and relax. The easy-to-apply CBD lotion contains relaxing lavender and a pain-relieving CBD + magnesium combo. Lavender soothes the skin and has been known for centuries as a relaxing agent. Chamomile aids in healing sensitive skin, and the CBD + Magnesium both provide relief from painful joints and muscles.

About Stirling CBD

Since 2014, Stirling CBD has manufactured and distributed the purest hemp-based CBD, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 9 THC products. Founded in 2014 in Santa Cruz, CA, as a premium cannabis flower company, Stirling launched its first CBD products in 2018. Stirling continues to lead in new product innovation and quality. Stirling launched its Professional Brand - Stirling Professional CBD - which is sold wholesale to Chiropractors, Gyms, Crossfit Boxes, PTs, and Massage Therapists.

