Submit Release
News Search

There were 452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,687 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Vice Stand (JTK-147)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to greatly improve service and repairs when working with a vice, especially on uneven ground or in remote locations," said an inventor, from Roxie, Miss., "so I invented THE THIRD HAND. My efficient design can be used for bending, threading, repairing, welding, pounding, cutting, and other purposes."

The invention provides an improved way to secure a vice in a level state on uneven ground. In doing so, it can be used for drilling, welding, or other applications. As a result, it increases stability and safety. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for machinists, HVAC technicians, plumbers, oil rig workers, aircraft mechanics, contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it could accommodate different sizes and types of vices and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JTK-147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-secure-vice-stand-jtk-147-301709242.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Vice Stand (JTK-147)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.