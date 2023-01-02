Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market is estimated to be US$ 31.0 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A rapid diagnostic test is a medical diagnostic test that is quick and easy to perform, RDTs are suitable for primary or emergency medical screening and for use in medical facilities with limited resources. Rapid tests, also known as rapid diagnostic tests or rapid diagnostic tests, are easy-to-use tests that provide faster results, usually in 20 minutes or less, than most standard tests, which must be sent to a laboratory. Complete and provide results at the point of care. Rapid diagnostic tests are often used as a dipstick or cassette format and provide results in about 20 minutes, a blood sample collected from a patient is applied to a sample pad on a test card with specific reagents. A diagnostic kit is a product containing the reagents and other items necessary to perform a test to detect or measure the presence of a given biomarker in a patient sample. Rapid medical diagnostic kits are classified into two categories over-the-counter (OTC) kits, professional kits, in this category, OTC kits hold the major market share and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period. These tests are typically used in home care settings, providing a simple and cost-effective alternative to laboratory tests, rapid diagnostic tests typically use saliva, urine, and blood to diagnose diseases, these tests detect parasite-specific antigens in a droplet. Fresh blood by lateral flow immunochromatography. A rapid diagnostic test is a medical diagnostic test that is quick and easy to perform, RDTs are suitable for primary or emergency medical screening and for use in medical facilities with limited resources. As they allow point-of-care testing in primary care that previously could only be measured by laboratory testing, rapid diagnostic tests are highly accepted for diagnosis, patient management, epidemiology, and screening. The major factors driving the market growth are increasing demand for rapid diagnostic tests in decentralized settings and increasing awareness of early diagnosis among people. Rising demand for POC diagnostics, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases with growing geriatric population, growing need for rapid decision-making in emergency departments and emerging segments, and emerging technological innovations are the major factors driving the rapid growth of the global diagnostics market.

The report "Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market, By Product (Over-The-Counter (OTC) Kits, Professional Kits), By Technology (Lateral Flow, Solid Phase), By Application (Fertility & Pregnancy Testing, Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing, Fecal Occult Blood Testing, Coagulation Testing, Toxicology Testing, Lipid Profile Testing, Other Applications), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Diagnostic Laboratories), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2032 "

In December 2022, Abbott's Sustainability Plan prioritizes designing affordable life-changing technologies and aims to bring innovation to more than 3 billion people globally. Abbott announced that he has committed to upgrade 75 primary health centers in India to health and wellness centers by early 2024 in partnership with Americares India Foundation, with the goal of serving 2.5 million people in under-resourced communities annually.

In May 2022, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced in March that its inhibitor-tolerant qPCR Master Mixes are ideal for the development of rapid, accurate and highly sensitive qPCR monkeypox virus molecular diagnostic tests.

In December 2022, medical device company Trivitran Healthcare developed and commercialized a wide range of diagnostic products for effective diagnosis of new strains of SARS-CoV-2. Trivitron's R&D performed an in-silico analysis of SARS-CoV-2 virus mutations, ensuring that the Trivitron COVID-19 test kit can effectively detect mutated strain types, Omicron BF.7 and XBB.

Testing can facilitate rapid diagnosis, provide important information for early intervention, and limit the amount of unnecessary laboratory testing for common syndromes such as respiratory and gastrointestinal infections. Rapid diagnostic tests often use a dipstick or cassette format and provide results in about 20 minutes, a blood sample collected from the patient is applied to a sample pad on a test card with a specific reagent. And also, increasing number of diabetes tests and Covid-19 tests are driving the demand for rapid medical diagnostic kits. Innovation in the Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market is increasing worldwide, driven by technological developments in Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits that are more efficient to use.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market, By Product (Over-The-Counter (OTC) Kits, Professional Kits), By Technology (Lateral Flow, Solid Phase), By Application (Fertility & Pregnancy Testing, Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing, Fecal Occult Blood Testing, Coagulation Testing, Toxicology Testing, Lipid Profile Testing, Other Applications), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Diagnostic Laboratories), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032"

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market accounted for US$ 20.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 31.0 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%. The Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market is segmented based on Product, Technology, Application, End User and Region.

Based on Product, Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market is segmented into Over-The-Counter (OTC) Kits, Professional Kits.

Based on Technology, Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market is segmented into Lateral Flow, Solid Phase.

Based on Application, Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market is segmented into Fertility & Pregnancy Testing, Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing, Fecal Occult Blood Testing, Coagulation Testing, Toxicology Testing, Lipid Profile Testing, and Other Applications.

Based on End User, Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, and Diagnostic Laboratories.

By Region, the Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market:

The prominent players operating in the Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market includes, ACON Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Cardinal Health, Danaher Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Sight Diagnostics Ltd, Trinity Biotech, Roche Diagnostics, Accriva Diagnostics. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market, By Product Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Kits Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Professional Kits Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market, By Technology Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Lateral Flow Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Solid Phase Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market, By Application Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Fertility & Pregnancy Testing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Blood Glucose Testing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Infectious Disease Testing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cardiometabolic Testing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Fecal Occult Blood Testing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Coagulation Testing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Toxicology Testing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Lipid Profile Testing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Other Applications Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market, By End User Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Hospitals & Clinics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Homecare Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Diagnostic Laboratories Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



