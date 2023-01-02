Clay Town Center Wins Master Planning Award

Florida Development Recognized for Collaborative Design Strategy

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLEBURG, Fla., Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clay Town Center is the proud recipient of the 2022 Master Planning of Land Areas award, presented by the Florida Planning and Zoning Association (FPZA).

Presented at the 2022 awards banquet in Jacksonville, the FPZA Master Planning of Land Areas award recognizes the collaborative effort of Paradigm Development Partners, Kimley-Horn and Associates, and local planning and zoning leaders to bring the Clay Town Center vision to life.

Celebrating exceptional land development in Florida's public and private sectors, the FPZA award honors individuals, firms, companies, or public agencies that exhibit outstanding compatibility, aesthetics and design, as well as land planning innovations, protection and preservation of natural resources, and sustainability.

Designed as a mixed-used development, Clay Town Center offers a pedestrian-friendly community that blends residential, commercial and industrial elements, following the guidance of smart growth. The planning strategy fosters a community design by including a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space, and self-storage.

The development features internal roads and sidewalks to allow easy access for all users, with architectural elements that are aesthetically pleasing and consistent throughout all phases of the project.

"This award confirms and validates the developer's vision to create an award-winning commercial mixed-use project in the Middleburg, Florida, market, all with a park type setting," said Rick Friedman of Paradigm Development. "We're honored to be recognized by such a well-respected organization for our design and planning efforts."

For more than 50 years, the FPZA has promoted cooperation among official planning and zoning boards or commissions, civic bodies, citizens, technicians and students in the State of Florida. The annual awards banquet is the centerpiece of the association's acknowledgment and promotion of best practices in planning throughout the state.

The FPZA operates 12 local chapters across Florida. Visit www.fpza.org for more information.

About: Clay Town Center is a collaborative effort between land developers and community leaders to provide an up-and-coming development in the heart of Clay County, Florida. Featuring a variety of dining, retail, hospitality and storage solutions for the growing community, these new spaces offer professional businesses better opportunities to reach the surrounding area while giving the community one centralized location for their various needs. At present, approximately 35% of the Clay Town Center parcels are in active development, with a projected completion date of 2025. Please visit www.claytowncenter.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Rick Friedman

Vice President & Treasurer

rick@paradigmdevelopment.com

904-788-3085



Related Images











Image 1: Clay Town Center Accepts FPZA Award





From right to left, John Joyce from Clay Town Center along with Sidney Reynolds, Thomas Inman and Mark Shelton from Kimley-Horn and Associates accept the 2022 FPZA Master Planning of Land Areas award.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment