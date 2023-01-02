Feel Good and Do Good With First Watch’s New Seasonally Inspired Menu

Alongside its full menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes, First Watch makes it easy to start the new year off right with seasonal offerings full of fresh, healthy ingredients and an opportunity to give back to the Amazon rainforest through March 12

/EIN News/ -- BRADENTON, Fla., Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch, the leading Daytime Dining concept with more than 455 restaurants nationwide, is inviting guests to refresh, reset and realize their health-focused resolutions with a new seasonal menu featuring light, flavorful dishes. From an antioxidant-rich açai bowl topped with fresh berries to breakfast tacos packed full of chorizo-spiced cauliflower, First Watch’s latest seasonal selections are here to help jump start the new year with guilt-free and satisfying intentions.



“As much as I love all the richness that comes with the holiday season, the new year is the perfect time to hit that reset button and shift our minds toward making healthier choices, the kind that make you feel as good as they taste – I’m excited to say our newest menu does just that and more,” said Shane Schaibly, Senior Vice President of Culinary Strategy for First Watch. “From the Amazon rainforest to the fields of California, our customers will be able to explore approachable and colorful dishes made with ingredients like bright pesto and naturally sweet tangerine that take the guesswork out of dining without sacrificing any of the flavor.”

First Watch’s new seasonal menu selections are available nationwide* through March 12 and include:

Triple Berry Açaí Bowl - Organic SAMBAZON ® Açaí (ah-sigh-EE) topped with fresh strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and our housemade granola with almonds. Served with our whole grain artisan toast topped with almond butter and Maldon sea salt.

Organic SAMBAZON Açaí (ah-sigh-EE) topped with fresh strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and our housemade granola with almonds. Served with our whole grain artisan toast topped with almond butter and Maldon sea salt. Cauli-Rizo Breakfast Tacos - Chorizo-spiced cauliflower, scrambled cage-free eggs, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, and freshly seasoned potatoes on three wheat-corn tortillas. Topped with fresh avocado, lime crema, house-pickled red onions and cilantro. Served with seasoned black beans. (vegetarian)

Chorizo-spiced cauliflower, scrambled cage-free eggs, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, and freshly seasoned potatoes on three wheat-corn tortillas. Topped with fresh avocado, lime crema, house-pickled red onions and cilantro. Served with seasoned black beans. (vegetarian) Chicken Pesto Hash - Two cage-free eggs basted in basil pesto, served over fresh, seasoned potatoes with grape tomatoes, sliced seasoned chicken breast and housemade pico de gallo. Topped with herbed Goat cheese and fresh herbs.



From the Juice Bar:

Tangerine Dream - Tangerine, pineapple, organic ginger and cane sugar, topped with vanilla coconut milk.



First Watch’s Triple Berry Açaí Bowl features fruit from organic wild harvest areas in the Amazon rainforest of Brazil, which accounts for over 85% of the world's acai production, in addition to an opportunity for customers to give back. For this dish, the concept has partnered with SAMBAZON® to use certified Fair Trade açaí that has been ethically harvested to support the local community and protect the ultra-unique biodiversity of the rainforest. To strengthen this work and preserve critical areas like the Amazon, First Watch is donating 25 cents to Rainforest Trust – a nonprofit organization which, to date, has protected over 42 million acres of rainforest – from the sale of every Triple Berry Açaí Bowl. These donations will not only go towards Rainforest Trust’s efforts to protect the Amazon but also to keep carbon safely stored and save endangered species.

First Watch’s new offerings are the latest in its revolving seasonal menu, which follows the sun to source the highest quality ingredients, wherever and whenever they are in season, five times a year. These flavorful, limited-time offerings are available to order alongside First Watch’s robust menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch favorites at most locations nationwide for pickup, delivery and dine-in service.

First Watch is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more information about First Watch, its seasonal menu offerings or to find the nearest location, visit firstwatch.com.

* Not available in the Tampa Bay area

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Vodka Kale Tonic and its famous Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation’s Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, recognized with ADP’s coveted Culture at Work Award and named a Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine’s Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 445 First Watch restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Media Contact:

pr@firstwatch.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe26ff5e-4a02-4b08-adba-f226235337fe