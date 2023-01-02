Colombia Waterproofing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
Colombia Waterproofing Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.8% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Colombia waterproofing Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the Colombia waterproofing market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type and application.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4.8%
Use of waterproofing during the construction of new buildings is a major factor fuelling the growth of the Colombia waterproofing market. Due to the widespread prevalence of waterproofing, new building typically come with waterproofing treatments that form an impervious barrier in the surfaces of roof, walls, foundations, and other surfaces.
Increasing waterproofing of balconies and roofs during residential construction owing to the properties of waterproofing that provide tensile strength and protection from UV rays, ozone, heat, weathering, and aging, is expected to help the market to grow further. Apart from construction of buildings, waterproofing also helps in the construction of bridges, buildings, tunnels, sewage, dams, and water treatment plants which is contributing to the growth of the Colombia waterproofing market.
Increasing awareness and consciousness among consumers regarding advantages associated with waterproofing doubled with rapid industrialisation is expected to further fuel the growth of the Colombia waterproofing market. Growing construction projects for both commercial and residential buildings especially in chemical industries or houses in wet regions is increasing the demand for liquid membrane waterproofing.
Colombia Waterproofing Industry Definition and Major Segments
Waterproofing is a process by which a surface is made water resistant in order to block the passage of water or simply to enable the surface to remain unaffected when brought in contact with water. Waterproofing is done in the construction of roofs, bridges, buildings, balconies, dams, tunnels, and water treatment plants, among others.
Based on type, the market can be segmented into:
Liquid Membrane
Bituminous Coating
Polyurethane Membrane
Epoxy
Acrylic
Cementitious Membrane
Bituminous Membrane
Thermoplastic Membrane
Others
On the basis of application, the market can be classified into:
Roofs and Balconies
Water Management
Bridges and Highways
Landfills and Tunnels
Others
Colombia Waterproofing Market Trends
The key trends in the Colombia waterproofing market include the development and adoption of new materials in waterproofing such as geomembranes. They provide protection to surfaces from water infiltration and are usually used as a hydraulic barrier.
They are available in various shapes and forms and are joined using different techniques such as adhesive, thermofusion, vulcanisation, and welding methods, among others, increasing their demand and use in Colombia.
The waste and water management industry in Colombia is increasing the demand for waterproofing owing to the growing development in the infrastructure of water conservation.
Waterproofing in the waste and water management helps provide heavy duty coating for steel and concrete along with excellent resistance to chemicals and water. They can restrain the strongest chemicals from seeping out from wastewater structures.
Liquid membrane waterproofing materials are used extensively in Columbia owing to the cost-effectiveness and also because of its longer shelf life. Stronger bond and adhesive properties are exhibited by liquid membranes for waterproofing.
As these membranes are deployed by a brush or a roller or sprayed on the surfaces, they are easy and quick to implement. Liquid membrane waterproofing materials are becoming a growing trend and being adopted widely among users owing to the strong physical and mechanical properties along with its toughness and high resiliency.
Key Market Players
The major players in the Colombia waterproofing market report are :
Sika Colombia S.A.S
Holcim (Colombia) SA
Pinturas Probaquímica
Coral Impermeabilizantes
Hernanbar SAS,
Cubriseal
Proim SAS
Ruderil Columbia
others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
