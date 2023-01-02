Submit Release
Lehigh Hanson Becomes Heidelberg Materials

Lehigh Hanson has changed its brand to Heidelberg Materials effective immediately

/EIN News/ -- Irving, Texas, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehigh Hanson, Inc. today announced it has now changed its brand to Heidelberg Materials effective immediately. Previously announced in September of last year, this exciting new brand identity goes into effect today for the company’s corporate office and its core brands of Lehigh Cement and Hanson Aggregates. The majority of the company’s other subsidiaries in the U.S. and Canada will change their brands to Heidelberg Materials in the coming months. 

Lehigh Hanson’s evolution to Heidelberg Materials reflects its much broader and innovative approach to serving its customers and becoming the industry leader in sustainability and digital solutions. Although the Heidelberg name is more than 150 years old and is often associated just with cement, Heidelberg Materials reflects the organization’s expertise in the heavy building materials industry.

“This is a major step change for our company, both globally and here in North America,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Heidelberg Materials North America and Member of the Managing Board of Heidelberg Materials.  “We are thrilled to begin this transformation in North America today and continue our global journey to grow our business beyond cement and aggregates and become the most sustainable company in the sector.”

Visit heidelbergmaterials.us or heidelbergmaterials.ca to explore the new website and brand, and learn more about the company's experience, capabilities and portfolio of sustainable products and digital solutions. 

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world’s biggest integrated manufacturers of building materials. In addition, we offer digital services and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We’re developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions.

Heidelberg Materials comprises the parent company HeidelbergCement AG and its fully consolidated subsidiaries.


