Ambarella Partners With Applied Intuition to Offer Scalable HIL Testing for CV3-AD Domain Controller SoCs

Partnership delivers autonomous vehicle development solution for simulated hardware-in-the-loop testing

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, and Applied Intuition, a software solutions provider for autonomous vehicle (AV) development, today at CES 2023 announced a partnership to offer a joint ADAS and AV development solution based on Ambarella’s CV3-AD PCIe hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) card and Applied’s simulation software.





Testing with real electronic control units (ECUs) is often costly and time-consuming, requiring special HIL rigs and a dedicated lab. This delays software testing and slows down development cycles.

Ambarella and Applied’s joint solution enables customers to run Applied-powered simulations directly on a CV3-AD system-on-chip (SoC) without waiting for an ECU to become available. Customers can simply install the CV3-AD PCIe card directly into their development desktop or server infrastructure and conduct HIL testing without an ECU. This makes HIL testing faster, less expensive and far more scalable than previously possible.

“Through our partnership with Ambarella, we’re excited to make HIL testing more efficient for our customers,” said Peter Ludwig, CTO of Applied Intuition. “As semiconductor shortages are delaying access to traditional ECUs for HIL testing, now is a better time than ever to let our customers test their ADAS or AV stack directly on Ambarella’s CV3-AD HIL card.”

“This partnership provides a robust and cost-effective HIL solution,” said Les Kohn, CTO of Ambarella. “Applied’s broad set of software solutions and Ambarella’s CV3-AD HIL card enable customers to verify their full ADAS or AV software stack in a real-time, bit-accurate virtual environment. This allows extensive testing of potentially dangerous scenarios without real-world driving, reduces costs and accelerates time to production.”

With 17 of the top 20 global automotive OEMs relying on Applied’s solutions to develop, test and deploy autonomous systems at scale, the company has vast experience in the ADAS and AV industry, as well as other domains such as trucking, construction and agriculture. Beyond simulation, Applied’s robust suite of software solutions includes products such as Applied Test Suites and Synthetic Datasets, which customers can use with the CV3-AD.

Ambarella and Applied’s joint solution will be demonstrated during the CES 2023 show this week.

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition’s mission is to accelerate the world’s adoption of safe and intelligent machines. The company’s suite of simulation, validation, and data management software makes it faster, safer, and easier to bring autonomous systems to market. Autonomy programs across industries and 17 of the top 20 global automotive OEMs rely on Applied’s solutions to develop, test, and deploy autonomous systems at scale. Learn more at https://applied.co.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human vision and edge AI applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

