Wireless Microphone Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2022-2027

Global Wireless Microphone Market To Be Driven By Rising Demands From Entertainment Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Wireless Microphone Market Size, Share, Demand, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global wireless microphone market. It examines the market based on its segments like type, technology, end use, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2020 ): USD 2.6 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 6%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 3.7 billion
The market for wireless microphones has seen substantial growth attributed to factors such as a rising demand from the sporting, entertainment, and corporate sectors. While giving on-site news, TV anchors are increasingly preferring wireless microphones, since a wired arrangement would make the task harder.
The growing popularity of podcasting is also driving consumers to purchase wireless microphones that can be set up and used at home without any expert knowledge. The flexibility and easy usability of wireless microphones are a massive appeal for consumers, further supporting the growth of the market.
Sennheiser has introduced a wireless microphone system designed specifically for IT and university speech and lecture applications. Auto frequency control, auto interference level management, optimal voice intelligibility, 15 hours of battery life, and an easy charging facility are just a few of the features. The market is predicted to grow as a result of such innovations by leading industry players.
Wireless Microphone Industry Definition and Major Segments
Wireless microphones, often known as cordless microphones, are microphones that are connected to a recording or amplification system without the use of a physical cable. They are battery-operated and may be used for several hours. Built-in transmitters in wireless microphones assist in encoding the audio signal and transport it wirelessly to the receiver.
Due to their ease of use during live performances such as concerts, public speaking events, and television and film production, wireless mics have become increasingly popular. This preference stems from the fact that wireless microphones are hands-free, an unlike clip-on microphones, allow the speaker to move freely.
Based on the type, the industry is divided into:
• Handheld
• Clip-on
• Others
Based on the technology, the wireless microphone industry is divided into:
• Wi-Fi Band
• Radio Frequency Channel
• Radio Frequency Band
Based on the end use, the industry is divided into:
• Corporate
• Education
• Hospitality
• Sporting Events
• Others
The regional markets for wireless microphone include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Wireless Microphone Market Trends
Geographically, during the forecast period, North America is expected to hold a significant market share in the wireless microphone industry. The presence of top wireless microphone vendors in the region, as well as significant investment in the development of wireless microphone services, can be credited to this increase. The growing need for wireless microphones in the region’s numerous live music and athletic events is another factor impacting market growth. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing robust growth as a result of the increasing adoption of 5G technology and IoT (Internet of Things) devices.
Due to a rising popularity in the entertainment industry, the clip-on category is expected to have a strong share of the wireless microphone market. A clip-on microphone can be easily attached to the speaker’s lapel and can pick up all noises. Clip-on microphones are a hands-free alternative to handheld microphones, which are a common type of wireless microphone. In public speaking engagements, as well as during the filming of TV shows and interviews, clip-on microphones are preferred.
Based on technology, the Wi-Fi band category is predicted to contribute considerably to market growth throughout the forecast period. This is because it offers a variety of advantages, including reduced interference, fewer sound losses, and the capacity to transmit sound over longer distances.
Key Market Players
The major players in the Wireless Microphone market report include:
Harman International Industries, Incorporated
Audio-Technica Corporation
LEWITT GmbH
RØDE Microphones
Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG
Samson Technologies Corp.
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
