Knock Knock Digital Rebrands to Search Schematic to Reflect Core Services

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , USA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multiple award-winning New York City Digital Marketing Agency, Knock Knock Digital, is announcing its new name to reflect its core services that help elevate businesses with tangible results. From here on, the digital marketing agency will go by the name Search Schematic. There are billions of searches made daily on the internet by consumers searching for information, goods, and services. Businesses benefit tremendously from positioning themselves online with the help of digital marketing channels.
Their new name, Search Schematic, truly represents the core of what they do. They take advantage of different digital marketing channels to their full extent and position brands where they can be easily found and reach their target audience and create trust in them that build long-lasting relationships between brands and consumers.
The qualified team at Search Schematic has expertise in all the vital areas of digital marketing. They are ready to meet the challenge of each project, helping even the smallest companies find recognition and have the desired results. Customer satisfaction remains the key to their success, and many companies have found that with Search Schematic, they can keep ahead of the competition of even their largest competitors.
Managing Director of Search Schematic Mannie Usman says, “Our agency goes all-out to produce results for all our clients. We always pay attention to the smallest details. As a result, we produce innovative and creative marketing strategies that are practical and have noticeable results that benefit our clients and grow their businesses.”
Search Schematic has earned its name as an industry expert in digital marketing with several awards. In 2021, it won the Clutch Top Advertising & Marketing Agency award. The agency also won two significant awards in 2022. It was crowned the winner of the Best of New York UpCity and won the Expertise.com Prize for best Legal Marketing Companies in Springfield.
The New York SEO company Search Schematic regularly publishes and features in industry print and digital media, thanks to its expertise in web design and development, social media marketing, SEO, PPC, etc. These include International Business Times, The New York Times, Entrepreneur, AllBusiness, and BizCommunity.com.
Translating client business goals in the digital age requires more than just knowledge and experience. At the digital marketing agency Search Schematic, the skilled team continues to acquire knowledge and insights on the latest digital marketing trends. It uses data and analytics to devise creative, innovative strategies to give its clients an edge over their competitors.
Search Schematic uses several digital marketing channels to position brands on a path to healthy growth. The digital channels include SEO, improving technical issues, a multi-channeled local SEO approach, keyword-rich content, social media, and creating pay-per-click campaigns.
All the elements above need to work with a well-designed and SEO-optimized website that is easy for search engines to discover, index, and rank. At Search Schematic, the expert web designers ensure that client websites remain responsive, practical, and aesthetically pleasing.
Once clients approach Search Schematic, they have a team of in-house marketing experts working on creating a rounded approach that will drive results.
About Search Schematic
Search Schematic started providing SEO and other digital marketing services in New York a few years back under the name Knock Knock Digital. Rebranding better reflects the agency’s core work based on search engine success. Despite the name change, the creative team at the agency continues to maintain its original goal of remaining trusted and qualified, ensuring they meet their client’s expectations and build lasting relationships. The journey from the planning stage to driving results includes research and optimization in a process built on client communication and exceptional customer service.
