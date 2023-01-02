Pharmaceuticals Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market to Garner Bursting Revenues at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Pharmaceuticals Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market

The global Pharmaceuticals Grade Sodium Bicarbonate market was valued at USD 166. Mn in 2018 and is projected to increase significantly at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Pharmaceuticals grade sodium bicarbonate is a widely used ingredient in the pharmaceutical industry. It is an effective agent for alkalizing and buffering, as well as being a buffer that can reduce pH levels and enhance product stability. This particular grade of sodium bicarbonate is specifically produced to meet high standards of purity, safety, and effectiveness for use in the production of drugs, medicines, and dietary supplements.

The market for pharmaceuticals grade sodium bicarbonate has grown significantly over recent years due to its increasing demand from drug manufacturers. This growth can be attributed to the expanding number of drugs that require more complex formulations which need higher grades of ingredients like sodium bicarbonate. Additionally, it is also used on a large scale in medical products such as antacids or oral hygiene products including toothpaste and mouthwash.

Market Dynamics: Supply & Demand

The pharmaceutical grade sodium bicarbonate market has seen significant fluctuations in supply and demand dynamics due to the rising demand for pharmaceutical grade bicarbonate for medical, cosmetic and other purposes. The market is highly dependent on the availability of raw materials such as soda ash and limestone, which may affect pricing. Additionally, factors such as economic growth, increased healthcare expenditure, growing elderly population with higher risk of chronic illnesses and government policies have also contributed to the changes in market dynamics.

In terms of supply-side dynamics, new entrants such as China have been able to significantly increase their production capacity over the past few years. This has led to an increased competition among manufacturers resulting in a decrease in prices while at the same time enhancing product quality. Moreover, suppliers are investing heavily in research & development activities to introduce innovative products into the market that can meet customer requirements more effectively.

Pharmaceuticals Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market Scope:

By type, the market is segmented into Fine, and Coarse. By application, the market is divided into Antacids, Hemodialysis, Tablet Coating, API, Excipients, Toothpaste, and Others.

Based on geography, market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Major players profiled in the report include Solvay SA, Tata Chemicals, Novacarb (Novacap Group), Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, GHCL Limited., CIECH S.A., Natural Soda LLC, Jost Chemical Co., and Tronox Alkali Corporation.

