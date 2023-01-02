CGTN America: CMG President wishes audiences worldwide a Happy New Year

Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), extended New Year message in an address to overseas audiences via CGTN, China Radio International and the internet on January 1, 2023.

January 02, 2023

As a participant, witness and recorder of the new era, China Media Group (CMG) presented the grand and magnificent congress to the world, and produced a host of quality features such as "Trailblazer" and "Decoding the Past Ten Years" to tell China's remarkable stories during the past extraordinary decade, winning wide acclaim from audiences at home and abroad.

Over the past year, China Media Group (CMG) has explored the integrated innovation of "Ideas + Art + Technology" to strive for the goal of delivering quality products across our channels, networks and platforms.

The coming year marks the 10th anniversary of the proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative. Shen says China Media Group (CMG) will continue to make friends through media cooperation, advance exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and shoulder its duty as a responsible media organization in promoting humanity's shared values and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

