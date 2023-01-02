STADA appoints Boris Döbler as Chief Financial Officer
I am convinced that Boris' expertise, dedication and commitment to our unique One STADA culture makes him the ideal CFO for STADA to guide and further accelerate STADA's growth journey."
— Peter Goldschmidt, STADA CEO
• Döbler benefits from 20 years’ experience with leading pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies
• STADA CEO Peter Goldschmidt said: “I am convinced that Boris’ expertise, dedication and commitment to our unique One STADA culture makes him the ideal CFO for STADA to guide and further accelerate STADA’s growth journey.”
The Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG has appointed Boris Döbler as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 1 January 2023. Döbler has been STADA’s interim CFO since August 2022.
“I am delighted that we have identified an ideal internal candidate with extensive leadership experience, deep financial knowledge and strong strategic insights into STADA’s focus areas – consumer healthcare, generics and specialty medicines,” stated STADA CEO, Peter Goldschmidt. “I am convinced that Boris’ expertise, dedication and commitment to our unique One STADA culture makes him the ideal CFO to guide and further accelerate STADA’s growth journey.”
Since joining STADA in April 2019, Döbler has worked closely with commercial leaders and country heads across the Group, gaining extensive experience of the Group’s operations. He initially served as CFO for European Markets, before assuming the role of Vice-President, Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis in March 2020. In August 2022, Döbler became Group CFO on an interim basis. In his time at STADA, Döbler’s considerable contributions have enabled STADA to consistently outperform the market, evidenced by a 23% rise in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first half of 2022.
“I look forward to using my experience gained in both multinational and family-led businesses across healthcare and consumer industries to continue contributing to STADA’s impressive record of outperforming industry norms,” stated Döbler, who holds a Master’s degree in Business Economics from the University of St. Gallen and a CEM Master of International Management from HEC Paris. “I will continue to work with transparency and respect to encourage enterprise leadership and financial discipline throughout the Group.”
Döbler has 20 years of experience in leadership roles with major pharmaceutical, healthcare and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies. These responsibilities have spanned commercial, manufacturing and corporate functions, including positions as managing director, CFO at country, regional and business unit levels, as well as global finance head. Across these positions, Döbler developed a strong set of core financial skills in disciplines such as accounting, controlling, financial planning & reporting, financial analysis, risk management, M&A/licensing and investor relations, as well as a well-developed array of managerial and strategic competencies.
Having started his career as a financial analyst and manager at Procter & Gamble, based in Geneva and London, Döbler subsequently took on an entrepreneurial role leading a family-owned business as co-owner, chief operating officer and CFO of German food group Allgäu Fleisch. In 2009, he returned to Procter & Gamble as group finance manager, P&G Pharmaceuticals, where he took a leading role in managing alliances and divesting prescription medicine business units. He then gained experience in the consumer healthcare sector as P&G’s finance head for the business unit Western Europe OTC/Personal Healthcare.
For almost four years from November 2011, Döbler was based in Geneva as CFO, EMEA region, for the PGT Healthcare OTC joint venture between Procter & Gamble and Teva. From October 2015 to March 2019, he served as Teva’s CFO for the Benelux & Nordics cluster, further adding to his experience of generic, specialty and consumer healthcare medicines in a role that included serving as managing director for Teva’s Dutch entity.
About STADA Arzneimittel AG
STADA Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The company focuses on a three-pillar strategy consisting of generics, specialty pharma and consumer healthcare products. Worldwide, STADA Arzneimittel AG sells its products in approximately 120 countries. In financial year 2021, STADA achieved group sales of EUR 3,249.5 million and reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 776.5 million. As of 31 December 2021, STADA employed 12,520 people worldwide.
