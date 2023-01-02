(Video) Iran enters 2023 with people relentlessly continuing their revolution campaign
On Saturday morning locals in the city of Javanrud in Kermanshah Province, western Iran, began gathering for a scheduled ceremony in memory of protesters killed by the mullahs’ regime 40 days ago.
Authorities are extremely concerned about such rallies evolving into anti-regime protests. Many security units were dispatched to the city’s cemetery to prevent any sign of protests.
Crowds were seen chanting: “Martyrs don’t die!” and “Death to Khamenei!” in a direct reference to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Reports indicate security forces began opening fire on the locals and are using tear gas to disperse the crowd. Local activists are reporting that at least eight individuals in Javanrud have been injured by the regimes.
Reports on social media and provided by local activists indicate regime security forces opened fire on people in Javanrud and killed 22-year-old Borhan Eliasi. Security forces are using live ammunition and aiming directly at those gathered for today’s memorial ceremony.
Locals continued their protests with various anti-regime slogans and by setting fire to a police trailer. Reports indicate the protesters were also headed towards an IRGC facility in the city of Salas Babajani in Kermanshah Province, western Iran. In other reports from this city, protesters were seen taking control of two branches of state-owned banks.
People in the city of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan, western Iran, took to the streets on Saturday night and established roadblocks with fires in solidarity with the protesters of Javanrud
Activists in Tehran are reporting that security forces have deployed many units to the city’s famous Bazaar area since early this morning and began attacking those holding gatherings.
People were seen chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Death to the dictator!” There are reports indicating regime security forces attacking the protesters and more stores closing down to protest the regime’s crackdown measures.
A similar strike is being reported in the city of Rasht in Gilan Province or northern Iran.
In other reports, official employees of the Abadan Refinery in southwest Iran and the Arak refinery in central Iran held a protest gathering today demanding answers to their issues which they have raised for some time now with their officials. Employees of the Azar oil company are also on strike in the city of Mehran in Ilam Province, western Iran.
Protests are also being reported in the cities of Najafabad and Semirom in Isfahan Province as people have been taking to the streets in rallies and follow-up marches after memorial ceremonies held for protesters killed by the mullahs’ regime. Participants have been seen chanting anti-regime slogans, including: “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the dictator!”
In Qom and other cities across the country, people are seen setting fire to posters of former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani. This is becoming an escalating trend across the country as Iranians voice their hatred of Soleimani, the IRGC, and the entirety of the regime, especially just days prior to the anniversary of his killing in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.
On Friday, protesters in the cities of Zahedan and Khash of Sistan & Baluchestan Province were seen in the streets marching and protesting the mullahs’ regime and chanting slogans specifically targeting Khamenei, the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), and the paramilitary Basij.
Brave women protesting in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan & Baluchestan Province, were seen chanting: “We don’t want a child-killing regime!”
Protesters in the city of Khash were also seen chanting anti-regime slogans on Friday, while authorities dispatched many security units to the streets and were using drones to monitor the local rallies.
In the city of Piranshahr, northwest Iran, locals held a ceremony for Karevan Ghader-Shokri, killed 40 days ago by the mullahs’ regime. These ceremonies, held across the country, have quickly evolved into anti-regime rallies.
In Khorramabad, western Iran, a similar ceremony was held in memory of Hossein Zarrinjuie, another protester killed by the mullahs’ regime. A large number of locals took part in this event, further escalating concerns among regime officials about such gatherings turning into major anti-regime protests.
On Friday night protesters in the city of Rudsar in Gilan Province, northern Iran, took to the streets in anti-regime protests and established roadblocks to take control of their streets on the 106th night of the nationwide uprising.
Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the people of Javanrud as they stood firm today in the face of the regime’s oppressive security forces and their deadly attacks targeting their ceremonies today.
“Khamenei fears even the commemoration of slain protesters. In Javanrud, people gathered to pay tribute to seven protesters killed 40 days ago. Security forces opened fire, killing another brave young man, Borhan Eliasi. These crimes will only fuel the flames of Iran’s protests,” the NCRI President-elect highlighted.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
December 30, 2022: Protests and strikes in Tehran, Zahedan, Rask, Khash, Khorramabad, Piranshahr, and Izeh.