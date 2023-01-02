Global Fuel Resistant Sealant Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 5.7% By 2028
Fuel Resistant Sealant Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored By 2028
The global fuel resistant sealant market was worth around USD 1824.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2543.8914 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.7 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.
Fuel Tank Sealants are high-temperature fuel resistant sealants intended for use on integral fuel tanks with excellent resistance to other fluids such as water, alcohols, synthetic oils, and petroleum-based hydraulic fluids. They exhibit sealing properties with resistance against fuel exposure. Fuel-resistant sealants can function in a wide temperature range of temperatures (-40° to 260°C) and provide resistance against fluids, such as lubes, oil, gasoline, water, and ethanol, along with protection from moisture and dust particles. A fuel-resistant sealant with no hold time provides instant strength, leading to an intensification in production and cost efficiency with improved quality and reduced cost for various applications.
Fuel-resistant sealants due to their advanced properties such as their operation at a varied range of temperatures and their usage in several end-use industries have increased their demand. Additionally, the fuel-resistant sealant is used for fuel storage purposes. Due to the technological advancements in the product, it is widely adopted by several industries as a low volatile organic compound. These fuel-resistant sealants are used in storage tanks with probable exposure to chemicals, like ethanol, gasoline, and crude oil. The market is highly split among big manufacturers with a global reach, and small players actively competing within the country or region. The players with efficient sales networks offer an entire range of products, while small players generally focus on a niche segment of their own, depending upon major customer preferences.
Global Fuel Resistant Sealant Market
The Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest growth rate in the global fuel-resistant sealant market. Latin America and the Asia Pacific are rapidly developing regions of the fuel-resistant sealant market. Demand for fuel-resistant sealants is increasing rapidly in the automobile industry in Latin America. This is boosting the fuel-resistant sealant market in the region. The North American and European markets are likely to expand at a slow pace in the near future. The growth of the aerospace sector is estimated to propel the fuel-resistant sealant market in these regions. The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to offer vast potential for the fuel resistant sealant market, led by the developing oil & gas industry in the region.
The global fuel resistant sealant market is segregated based on resin type and application. Based on resin type, the global market is distinguished into Polyurethane, Plastisol, Silicone, Polysulfide, and Semi-synthetic & Synthetic Resins. Based on application, the global market is segregated into Aerospace, Automotive, and Others.
Key players functioning in the global fuel resistant sealant market include The Dow Chemical Company, Bostik, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., BASF, Royal Adhesive & Sealants, 3M, Dow Corning Corporation, Lord Corporation, Sika AG, Hodgson Sealants, Tremco Sealants MECS, Inc., and Permatex.
Global fuel resistant sealant market is segmented as follows:
By Resin Type
Polyurethane
Plastisol
Silicone
Polysulfide
Semi-synthetic & Synthetic
By Application
Aerospace
Automotive
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
