Diabetic Shoes Market Future Innovations, Growth Elements, and Recent Development by 2028
Diabetic Shoes Market Share In 2022 | Main Types [Diabetic Dress Casual Shoes,], In-Depth Analysis, Forecast to 2028 with Top Countries Data
The global Diabetic Shoes Market was worth around USD 5915.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 9231.16069 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.7 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.
Diabetic shoes are specially designed shoes, or shoe inserts, intended to reduce the risk of skin breakdown and developing dangerous sores and ulcers in diabetics with existing foot disease. They are also referred to as extra depth, therapeutic shoes, or Sugar Shoes. Diabetic shoes are often broader and deeper than regular shoes to accommodate a special multi-density sole that is designed to reduce pressure and callouses to the bottom of the feet. Diabetic shoes have a larger “toe box” to prevent squeezing of the toes. The diabetic shoes market will grow at a rate of 7.7% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
A rise in the elderly population is an important factor responsible for the diabetic shoes market growth. An increase in the number of female diabetic patients globally, rising improvement in online retail penetration, a rise in the per capita income, and an increase in the spending on diabetes treatment are some of the prime factors driving the diabetic shoe market. Additionally, a rise in the role of e-commerce and brand expansion in diabetic footwear and an increase in the technological advancements and modernization in the production techniques will further create new opportunities for the diabetic shoes market in the forecast period. Also, the use of diabetic shoes to reduce discomfort and provide relief from flat foot pain is on the rise among obese people.
The global diabetic shoes market is segregated based on type, patient type, width, price range, end-user, and distribution channel. Based on type, the global market is distinguished into Dress Shoes, Running Shoes, Strolling Shoes, and Others (Ambulatory Shoes, etc.). Based on patient type, the global market is segregated into Outpatient and Inpatient. Based on width, the global market is bifurcated into Narrow, Medium, Wide, and Others. Based on price range, the global market is distinguished into Low, Medium, and High. Based on end-user, the market is segregated into men and women. Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is bifurcated into online and offline.
North America leads the global diabetic shoes market because of its vast aging population and large prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes among the population, especially in the USA and Mexico which eventually results in large consumption of such products in this region. Followed by it, Europe is also expected to see a major growth mainly because of the spurt in diabetic cases in the United Kingdom and the tremendous growth rate of diabetes in Germany. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate by the end of the forecast period. In the APAC region, China is a prominent diabetic shoes market consumer and an important production base, while other markets in Asia are rapidly gaining in importance, especially in developing markets such as India and Indonesia.
Key players functioning in the global diabetic shoes market include Aetrex Worldwide, Inc., Podartis Srl., Etonic Worldwide LLC, Dr. Comfort, LLC., Advance Diabetic Solution, Apex Foot Health Industries LLC, Dr Zen Products, Inc., DARCO International, Inc, Orthofeet Inc., and Drew Shoe Corporation.
Recent developments:
In June 2021, Aetrex Worldwide, Inc announced a new foot scanning technology named “Albert 3DFit”. Albert 3DFit is a sleek and contemporary 3D foot scanner and can easily guide customers through the scanning process manually by using a tablet, or touch-free with voice activation technology.
Global Diabetic Shoes Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Dress Shoes
Running Shoes
Strolling Shoes
Others (Ambulatory Shoes, etc.)
By Patient Type
Outpatient
Inpatient
By Width
Narrow
Medium
Wide
Others
By Price Range
Low
Medium
High
By End-user
Men
Women
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
