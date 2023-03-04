The Artificial Turf Market Sales was valued at $3.10 Bn in 2021 and expected to reach $7.70 Bn in 2029 at CAGR of 13.70%
The global artificial turf market was valued at $3.10 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $7.70 billion in 2029 thanks to a CAGR of 13.70%.
Artificial Turf Market Overview
In place of grass, artificial turf is a type of synthetic surface used in sports. It is composed of a number of connected panels that together resemble grass. In order to create the ideal playing environment, the panels can be heated or cooled. Football, soccer, and baseball games are the ones that most frequently use artificial turf.
One of the most used sports surfaces worldwide is artificial turf. Its small, interlocking tiles give players the impression that they are playing on grass. Additionally, it is very strong and can last for many years with little upkeep. The popularity of artificial turf is rising for a number of reasons. It is firstly much less expensive to install than conventional sports fields. Second, it can be used in locations like airports and shopping malls where conventional sports fields are prohibited. In areas where it is extremely hot or cold outside, it can also be used.
Artificial Turf Market Segment Analysis and Regional Analysis
PP artificial turf, nylon artificial turf, and PE artificial turf are the three main varieties of artificial turf. Plastic fibers that have been heated to a high temperature and then stretched over a base are used to create PE artificial turf. Although it is inexpensive and simple to install, this kind of turf is short-lived. Additionally, it lacks a realistic appearance, has a rough texture, and is challenging to clean. The polypropylene fibers used to create PP artificial turf are heated before being stretched over a base. Compared to PE artificial turf, this kind of turf looks more natural, lasts longer, and is simpler to maintain. However, it is more expensive and offers less cushioning than PE artificial turf. Artificial turf is made of nylon which is made from synthetic fibers.
A common surface for sports and landscaping is artificial turf. It is made of artificial materials that feel and look like grass. Sports like soccer, football, and baseball frequently use artificial turf. Basketball and tennis are two other popular leisure pursuits there. Artificial turf is gaining popularity for a variety of factors. In the beginning, installation is quicker and simpler than with regular grass. Second, artificial turf requires little upkeep. Since it doesn't require soil or water, it is also environmentally friendly. And lastly, it is more affordable than other sports surfaces.
Over the past few years, artificial turf has gained popularity in more and more places. Artificial turf is used in stadiums and other sizable venues, like theme parks, in the Asia Pacific region. Artificial turf is used on both football fields and racetracks in Europe. It is used on baseball and soccer fields in North America. Artificial turf use has significantly increased recently in South America. It is now used in numerous stadiums, including those hosting the FIFA World Cup and Copa America. The use of artificial turf is expanding throughout Africa and the Middle East.
Artificial Turf Key Market Players
There are many players in the artificial turf market, which is expanding quickly. CCGrass, Sports Group Holding, Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd., TenCate Grass, FieldTurf, Shaw Sports Turf, Sports & Leisure Group, Condor Grass, Victoria PLC, Taishan, Hellas Construction, All Victory Grass, Mighty Grass Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass, Nurteks, Sprinturf Football, and other sports are becoming more and more popular all over the world, which is the cause of this growth.
Key Market Segments Artificial Turf Market
Artificial Turf Market By Type :
• PE Artificial Grass Turf
• PP Artificial Grass Turf
• Nylon Artificial Grass Turf
Artificial Turf Market By Application:
• Sports
• Leisure & Landscaping
Artificial Turf Market By Region :
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Impact of Covid-19 Analysis
Artificial turf markets are anticipated to experience an increase in demand as the globe gets ready for the impending COVID-19 pandemic. Many people are looking to buy artificial turf as a way of protecting their homes and families due to worries about the health of those who will be exposed to the virus. Although the effect of COVID-19 on the artificial turf market is not yet known, it is likely that artificial turf will remain in high demand for years to come given concerns that the virus may cause serious health problems.
Key Drivers and Barriers of the Artificial Turf Market
The market is anticipated to be driven by the rising popularity of sporting events for games like football, cricket, hockey, golf, and others as well as upcoming international sporting events. As a result, the market will benefit from an increase in international sporting events, including games of cricket and football, among others.
Because they are more resilient and retain their sheen over time, artificial turfs are increasingly being used to prepare the fields that host these sports. The demand for artificial turfs is anticipated to soar in the upcoming years due to events like the 2021 Hockey Junior Pan American Championship and the Football Champion League Matches.
The market for "Artificial Turf" is expanding quickly and has a lot of potentials. The market does, however, face a number of obstacles. The market's extreme fragmentation is the first problem. Finding the right artificial turf can be challenging because there are so many different retailers selling it. The market's intense competition is the second problem. There are numerous businesses attempting to sell their goods, making it challenging for them to compete with one another. Finally, price changes have a big impact on the market. People may not be willing to purchase artificial turf if prices increase too much.
Benefits to Industries and Stakeholders
• The market background information in the Artificial Turf market research report includes market size, trends, competition analysis, and other important market components.
• The market size for Artificial Turf Market, including market volume and value, is carefully examined in the market research forecast.
Importance of Artificial Turf Market Research Report
• The report covers the market structure for artificial turf, which has undergone significant changes.
• The regional and international markets are both covered by the competitive analyses in this market study on the artificial turf market.
• The main tactics for boosting business growth.
• Recognising the market share, size, and growth of the artificial turf industry
