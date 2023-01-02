Spiritual Warfare is the Most Powerful Weapon Against Demonic Attacks

Xulon Press presents a must-have book for anyone who is sensitive to the supernatural realms and looking for an immediate path to spiritual realms.

IBERIA, Mo., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author April Rowden shares her powerful life story in WALKING IN REALMS: Encounters - The Strange & The Supernatural($14.49, paperback, 9781662863059; $6.99, e-book, 9781662863066).

Rowden transparently shares her story, how one weapon—and the prayers of her mother—saved her from the many battles where demons tried to overtake her. You see, Rowden didn't always know God, but she was no stranger to the paranormal. Living in a dysfunctional home led Rowden on a quest to gain power and control in her life. Dabbling in witchcraft and astrology, she found that things can get a little crazy when you are sensitive to the Supernatural, crazy enough to make a person wonder if they really are crazy.

Blessings came her way when one day, Rowden stopped fighting and discovered that the one weapon that never gave up on her was the power in the Blood of Jesus. This would be the one weapon needed to redirect her on a journey into the spiritual realms; from being tormented by demons to arriving at the face of Jesus. Her amazing story will be appreciated by readers and provide inspiration for anyone feeling lost and needing to find Jesus, no matter what the struggle is.

"The Holy Spirit inspired me to write this book," said April Rowden. "Nobody has to go through the demonic attacks that I once fought. My hope is that this book gives people the keys to get free from the bondage of witchcraft and occultist activities."

April Rowden is an ICFM-ordained, licensed minister, who also studied theology at Life Christian University, 3BI and Faith Bible Training Center. Her sensitivity to the spiritual realm led her on a supernatural journey, right to the face of Jesus, who personally invited her to join His Kingdom, and delivered her from many demons. Rowden and her husband, Johnnie, live in central Missouri where they are active ministers on their church ministry team. She is a teacher of the Word, a seer, and an intercessory "pray-er," She enjoys spending time with family traveling, sketching, painting portraits and arts and crafts projects.

