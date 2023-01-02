Sometimes God May Feel Very Far Away, But He Has Never Left You

Xulon Press presents a vulnerable look at spiritual winter.

LAKE FORREST, Calif., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Mary Cain shares her experience feeling distant from and angry with her Lord in Who Moved My God? ($16.99, paperback, 9781662867064; $7.99, e-book, 9781662867071).

One of the devil's favorite schemes is to separate believers from their relationship with God. Sometimes it happens gradually, and you may wake up one day and realize that He seems very distant and you never noticed it happening. In this book, Cain shares her story of a rocky time in her walk with the Lord, as well as how she found her way again.

"This compelling book takes you on a raw, authentic journey through a devastating time in [my] life, showing [my] resulting anger at God, a once vibrant faith becoming stagnant, and what it took to reconcile and break through to the other side," said Cain.

Mary Cain is a self-professed work in progress, not perfection. She is learning to love God and others more each day and enjoy the adventure of living on purpose. She is a member of Saddleback Church in southern California and enjoys reading, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with her friends and family, especially her daughters and granddaughter.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Who Moved My God? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Mary Cain, Salem Author Services, 714-514-0233, schmidtyshouse@gmail.com

SOURCE Xulon