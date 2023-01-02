Ruff Rules Earns Rave Reviews for Helping Dog Owners in South Florida Correct Problematic Behaviors

The Fort Lauderdale-based dog training company has successfully trained 1,000+ dogs, building a rave following amongst local dog lovers

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruff Rules - the Fort Lauderdale-based dog training company increasingly renowned amongst South Florida dog owners for helping them correct their pets’ problematic behaviors - is proud to announce that its dedicated team of dog trainers has trained 1,000+ dogs, with a 99 percent success rate.

Led by a team with decades of experience in training dogs, Ruff Rules is on a mission to help dog owners in South Florida develop stronger, more disciplined relationships with their pets. With individualized programs available for both puppies and older dogs alike, Ruff Rules trainers can help dog owners address just about any behavioral issue.

“I founded Ruff Rules because I believe that successful dog training begins with highly personalized programs that fit the needs of both the client and their dog,” said Keely Korbel, the Owner and Lead Trainer at Ruff Rules. “Over my nearly decade of work in this industry, I’ve seen far too many one-size-fits-all programs that simply don’t work.”

Keely added, “At Ruff Rules, we take a different approach that is founded on using clear communication between dog and owner, leading to increased confidence, focus, and motivation. And the results speak for themselves: We’ve successfully trained over 1,000 dogs in just seven years - and yours could be next!”

To learn more about Ruff Rules or to receive a free consultation, click here or visit www.ruffrules.com.

