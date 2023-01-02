Mobile iPhone Repairs of Fort Lauderdale Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

The mobile repair service has provided top-rated, quick iPhone repairs to residents of Miami, Broward, and West Palm counties for over a decade now

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile iPhone Repairs of Fort Lauderdale - the mobile iPhone repair company renowned throughout South Florida for providing professional on-site services - is proud to be celebrating 10 years of providing top-rated repair services to South Florida residents.

Founded by a technologist with extensive experience in working with Apple products, Mobile iPhone Repairs of Fort Lauderdale has become renowned by residents of Miami, Broward, and West Palm counties for going above and beyond for its clients. Unlike more traditional and antiquated mobile repair shops, its technicians come directly to customers and guarantee an on-the-spot fix, complete with a lifetime warranty against product defects, within 30 minutes or less.

“When I started Mobile iPhone Repairs of Fort Lauderdale in 2013, I never thought we’d still be in business a decade later,” said Rob Preston, the Owner of Mobile iPhone Repairs of Fort Lauderdale. “But, our customer-centric approach has earned us thousands of rave reviews, and we understand why: When your iPhone breaks, you need an immediate repair!”

Rob added, “Whether we’re repairing a screen, replacing a battery or a charging port, fixing a camera, or tackling a different complex issue, we love the work we do and the relief we’re able to bring to our clients through our services. We can’t wait to see what the next 10 years have in store.”

To learn more about Mobile iPhone Repairs of Fort Lauderdale or to get your iPhone fixed fast, click here or contact (954) 789-4294.