Brian Korienek, Vice President of Wealth Management at Goldstone Financial Group, Featured in IdeaMensch Magazine

Goldstone Financial Group work with clients to provide lifetime income planning Brian Korienek is Vice President of Wealth Management at Goldstone Financial Group

OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Korienek is a partner at Goldstone Financial Group, where he also serves as Vice President of Wealth Management. He was recently featured in IdeaMensch Magazine. IdeaMensch is an interview platform for entrepreneurs, makers, and doers. Its purpose is to inspire action through the curation of daily interviews and content. It has conducted over 6,000 interviews with entrepreneurs, visionaries, and nonprofit leaders. Brian Korienk is a notable financial expert who is known for his insight on wealth management. Korienek aids his clients in achieving their financial independence and creating strategies for a rewarding retirement by focusing on risk management and wealth preservation.

In the interview, Mr. Korienek offered his thoughts on a wide range of topics regarding entrepreneurism and finance, including where the idea for Goldstone Financial Group came from, what his typical day looks like and how he makes it productive, as well as how he brings ideas to life. Regarding how he makes a typical day productive, Mr. Korienek commented:

“My typical day starts with an early morning check of the news and markets. I review any changes and updates that might affect my clients’ investments, retirement accounts or overall financial picture. From there I typically have a few meetings scheduled with current or prospective clients throughout the day to discuss their needs, goals and objectives in order to come up with solutions to better secure their future. In between meetings, I take some time for myself to stay up-to-date on industry trends as well as new strategies and technologies that can help improve the client experience. By staying ahead of the curve on these topics, I am able to provide greater value to my clients by utilizing innovative methods that others may not be aware of yet.”

Brian Korienek went on to discuss what trend in the financial industry excites him, a habit of his that makes him more productive as an entrepreneur, and what advice he would give to his younger self. Mr. Korienek explains how being organized has helped him to be productive:

“One habit that I believe has been instrumental in my success as an entrepreneur is the ability to remain organized. Being organized allows me to prioritize tasks, stay on top of deadlines and have better control over my time. This helps me avoid overwhelm and allows me to be more effective with less effort. Additionally, staying organized gives me a better understanding of how all the pieces fit together which enables me to think through strategies more efficiently and identify areas for improvement or growth. Being able to keep everything in line also helps ensure that no important details are missed or overlooked when making decisions which can save a lot of time and energy in the long run.”

After talking about one thing that he does over and over and recommends everyone should do, Brian Korienek also recounted a failure he had as an entrepreneur and how he was able to overcome it, described what software and web services help him to be productive, and recommended a fundamental investing book that everyone should read. When asked about a strategy that has helped grow their business at Goldstone Financial Group, Mr. Korienek said, “One strategy that has been particularly effective for me and my business is forming partnerships with other organizations. By establishing relationships with businesses, organizations and individuals in related industries, I have been able to create synergies that benefit both parties. For example, by connecting clients of Goldstone Financial Group with companies who can provide them with additional services such as tax planning or estate planning, I am able to offer my clients a more comprehensive suite of services while also providing a valuable source of new business for the partnering companies. This strategy has enabled Goldstone Financial Group to grow our client base and expand our offerings without having to invest large amounts of money into marketing or sales efforts.”

About Brian Korienek, Vice President of Wealth Management at Goldstone Financial Group

Brian Korienek is a partner and the vice president of wealth management at Goldstone Financial Group. He holds a Series 7 and 66 license as well as an Illinois life and health insurance license and serves as a fiduciary advisor. Fox 32 Chicago and the Securing Your Financial Future radio show on WLS 890AM have featured Korienek. Before accepting his current job as Vice President of Wealth Management at Goldstone Financial Group, Korienek worked there for over nine years as a Senior Associate Advisor. Before joining Goldstone Financial Group, he worked as a Financial Advisor for McAdam Financial Group and as an analyst for an agricultural commodities company at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Brian Korienek began his career after getting his Bachelor of Business Management from Depaul University in a role that required numerical analysis in relation to commodity pricing. Despite the fact that Korienek enjoyed his work, he knew he would be more productive in a position that allowed him to communicate with clients directly. He needed to work for a company that would allow him the freedom and resources to provide the best service to his customers.

The professionals at Goldstone Financial Group professionals are Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) and hold themselves to a higher degree of accountability than non-fiduciary advisors. They are mandated by law to put the needs of their clients first rather than following a predetermined list of company products. They are expected to make use of any available financial resources to help their clients achieve their goals. Korienek aids his clients in achieving their financial independence and creating strategies for a rewarding retirement by focusing on risk management and wealth preservation.

Brian Korienek supports a variety of social initiatives that are very important to him and his family. He actively supports groups including the American Cancer Society, I Understand Love Heals, and the Alzheimer's Association. In addition to this, Korienek is able to help a huge number of local and national non-profit organizations because of the partnerships that Goldstone Financial Group has established with a variety of charitable groups. In his free time, Korienek enjoys traveling with his wife. He also likes a good round of golf, whether it be with friends or clients, and he frequently explores the local Chicago dining scene.