89 N MM 60.1 (MIDDLESEX) -LANE CLOSURE
Interstate 89 Northbound in the area of mile marker 60.1 in the town of Middlesex is currently down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash. The left lane is closed at this time. Troopers, fire and rescue are on scene.
Updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
