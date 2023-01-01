Collaborating Docs Helps Nurse Practitioners Find Doctors in Many Fields
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, January 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborating Docs is pleased to announce that they help nurse practitioners find collaborating doctors in many fields. Nurse practitioners work in many areas of the medical field, providing support and guidance to patients. Collaborating Docs has a network of physicians working in primary care, psychiatry, telemedicine, IV hydration, aesthetics, and specialty care to help all nurse practitioners find the perfect match.
Collaborating Docs starts with a Zoom meeting with their experts to discuss the nurse practitioner’s needs and state-specific regulations that must be followed. They provide a free quote to help individuals determine if the service suits them. Their team hand-picks a physician to match with each nurse practitioner to satisfy their needs. Nurse practitioners can expect physicians to review 10 percent of their files monthly, hold a monthly video check-in call, and fulfill all state-specific requirements. The physician is available to contact during business hours for assistance and questions.
Collaborating Docs recognizes how time-consuming and challenging finding a collaborating physician so they can open a personal practice. They help nurse practitioners save time and money by connecting them with qualified physicians who meet their needs at a significantly reduced cost, giving them the flexibility to run their practice without the hassle and time required to find a collaborating doctor themselves.
Anyone interested in learning about the fields available for their collaborating doctors can find out more by visiting the Collaborating Docs website to schedule a consultation.
About Collaborating Docs: Collaborating Docs was created to simplify the process of finding a collaborating physician so nurse practitioners can practice following the appropriate guidelines. They have a network of over 500 available doctors in all fifty states to ensure every nurse practitioner can find a collaborating doctor. They offer free consultations to show nurse practitioners how they can help in just fourteen days. This service makes it easy for nurse practitioners to start their practice without the expense of hiring a doctor to work on-site.
