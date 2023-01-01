USA News (USANews.com) Goes Live

CEO Gallant Dill Has Given The Green Light For USANews.com To Be Launched This Morning

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new media platform has entered the playing field.

This time, it's different. USA News (USANews.com) is a media platform that brings positive, non-political news to everyone with no agenda. It doesn't matter if someone is a Democrat, Republican or anything in between, this site is for the people.

USA News (USANews.com) hosts the most viral videos on the web and has them interchanging throughout the day so that you can catch the latest and greatest entertainment without having to leave the site.

Outside of having categories like Music, Business and Sports, USA News is allowing influencers to showcase their work on it's Influencer Category Page by giving each influencer a profile.

We want to bring back a positive way people view the news without them leaving our site feeling worse. Here is our chance to bring back trust and great stories! - CEO Gallant Dill

To check out the latest updates on USANews.com, visit the website at USANews.com or email PR@USANews.com

More about USA News (USANews.com)

