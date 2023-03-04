The Market Size of Graphite Electrodes was valued at $5.90 Bn USD in 2021 and it is expected to reach $7.50 Bn in 2029
Global Graphite Electrodes Market Overview
An electrically conductive substance is used to create graphite electrodes. This is significant since it means that when a battery is depleted, they can be used to generate an electrical current. Then, with this current, something else, like a light or a motor, can be powered. Additionally, graphite electrodes are preferred since they don't discharge hazardous gas.
The demand for graphite electrodes is predicted to rise as a result of the rising popularity of electric vehicles, which is the growth's main cause. The production of electric vehicles is being boosted, and people are becoming more aware of the advantages of buying one. These are further elements that are fueling the market's expansion.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Graphite electrodes come in a variety of forms, each with unique benefits and drawbacks. Regular-power graphite electrodes, high-power graphite electrodes, and ultra-high power (UHP) graphite electrodes are the three most popular varieties.
In the production of high-quality steel in electric arc furnaces, graphite electrodes are employed to lower the temperature of the molten metal. Because it enables direct contact between the heat of the electric arc and the metal, graphite is a useful substance that considerably enhances the forging process. Although there are other electrodes used in the electric arc furnace to make steel (such as silicon, phosphorous, etc.), graphite is by far the most common.
Key information about various regions and the major players active in each region is included in this section of the study. When evaluating a region's or country's growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. The valuation information for each region and nation will also be available to readers. Region-based segmentation of the Graphite Electrodes Platforms Market include North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and so on.
Prominent Key Players of the Graphite Electrodes Market
The growing need for solar energy and electric vehicles are the main drivers of this market. In addition, output of solar energy and electric vehicles has increased as a result of government initiatives to support these sectors. Growing public awareness of the environmental advantages of employing graphite electrodes is another factor promoting the expansion of this industry. Showa Denko K.K., Fangda Carbon New Material, GrafTech International, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, SEC Carbon, Ltd., Energoprom Group, Jilin Carbon, Kaifeng Carbon, and Nantong Yangzi Carbon are some of the key competitors in this sector.
Key Market Segments Table: Graphite Electrodes Market
The graphite electrodes market is basically segmented into the following types:
• Graphite Electrode with Regular Power
• Graphite Electrode with High Power
• Graphite Electrode with Ultra High Power
The market for graphite electrodes includes the following applications:
• Electric Arc Furnace Steel
• Other (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc.)
Geographically, the following regions are covered, with historical data and projections, and thorough analyses of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate.
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
• South America
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
Countries all across the world have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the medical profession is currently working to discover a treatment. Other issues need to be resolved in the meanwhile, one of which is how the pandemic will affect the market for graphite electrodes. The market is anticipated to experience considerable expansion as a result of the rising need for affordable substitutes for platinum electrodes across a variety of sectors. But before the market can grow, there are a number of issues that need to be resolved. For instance, using graphite electrodes for an extended period of time may increase your risk of developing lung cancer. Due to their electrical qualities, there is also a fire risk.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Graphite Electrodes Market
The market for graphite electrodes is anticipated to have a strong CAGR owing to millennials' phenomenal demand and the demand from emerging economies. Key growth drivers in the graphite electrodes market are technological advancements that allow for effective production, an expanding product line, sophisticated design and packaging, efficient operational maintenance, and sales monitoring. However, Graphite Electrodes market limitations over the projection period include adherence to strict laws and disparate standards around the world, rising competition, inflation anticipated to remain above the top band during the short term in key nations, and fluctuating raw material prices.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• Due to the presence of numerous international market competitors, the graphite market is consolidated.
• To meet the growing demand for graphite from end customers across several areas, including APEJ, Europe, North America, etc., industry players have
focused on important advances such as growth and research & development.
• According to study analysis, regional and international companies in the graphite market offer high-quality, naturally occurring graphite with a variety
of distinguishing qualities.
• The graphite market will experience significant expansion as a result of this factor in the upcoming years.
