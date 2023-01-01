PHILIPPINES, January 1 - Press Release

December 31, 2022 STATEMENT OF SEN. JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA As we usher in the new year, let's recollect the precious moments we've had with our families and loved ones that we're leaving behind in 2022. After two years of muted celebrations, we're now given the opportunity to celebrate with a sense of normalcy. While we would like to start off on a positive note, with new hopes and newer beginnings, we're facing yet another possible challenging year due to the apparent explosion of COVID-19 cases abroad. Hindi natin maiisantabi ang panibagong pagbabanta sa pampublikong kalusugan. Habang pinag-aaralan pa ng mga kinauukulan ang mga kinakailangang hakbang sa mga darating na araw, dapat isaalang-alang din ang kampanya para sa booster shots ng nakararami sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga kabilang sa vulnerable population. As we buckle down to work after the revelry, I urge our local officials to work hand in hand with the health authorities to focus on health measures as a precaution against a new wave of COVID-19 cases. Over 21 million Filipinos, based on the data of the Department of Health, have been administered booster doses as of December 26, 2022. This is a far cry from the goal of inoculating 80% of the population. Paigtingin natin ang kampanya sa pagpapabakuna laban sa COVID-19 at pagpapatuloy ng pagpapatupad sa minimum public health standard. Sa ating mga kababayan, isaalang-alang natin ang kaligtasan at kalusugan ng ating pamilya upang maiwasan hangga't maaari ang pagpapatupad ng mas mahigpit na safety protocols. Hangad ko na mapagtagumpayan natin ang panibagong yugto na ito na ating kakaharapin sa taong papasok.